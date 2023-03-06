Avalanche slides in Big Cottonwood Canyon near Donut Falls

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Agencies are responding to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a small avalanche near Donut Falls.

Ryan Love, public information officer with the Unified Fire Authority, told KSL TV Monday afternoon they have not confirmed yet if there were any people caught by the slide.

UFA was called out to the scene, but they are no longer responding. However, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue is. They are currently sweeping the area to check for people.

As of 4:20 p.m., Unified Fire officials say there have been no findings or reason to believe anyone is trapped.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.