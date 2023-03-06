LOCAL NEWS
Avalanche slides in Big Cottonwood Canyon near Donut Falls
Mar 6, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm
(Alston Crosby)
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — Agencies are responding to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a small avalanche near Donut Falls.
Ryan Love, public information officer with the Unified Fire Authority, told KSL TV Monday afternoon they have not confirmed yet if there were any people caught by the slide.
UFA was called out to the scene, but they are no longer responding. However, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue is. They are currently sweeping the area to check for people.
As of 4:20 p.m., Unified Fire officials say there have been no findings or reason to believe anyone is trapped.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Two injured in car explosion after police chase, crash (pageviews: 7278)
- Parents claim Davis School District denied their daughter lifesaving care, in new lawsuit - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 5397)
- Mother of man shot and killed by officers has history with Farmington police (pageviews: 4998)
- Utah driver license now available on mobile devices - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 4727)
- “We have fought so hard for charges”: Dylan Rounds’ mother reacts to murder charge in son’s disappearance (pageviews: 4532)
- Long-haul truck goes up in flames on I-84; driver OK - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 4233)