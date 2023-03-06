Close
LOCAL NEWS

Avalanche slides in Big Cottonwood Canyon near Donut Falls

Mar 6, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 4:28 pm
(Alston Crosby)...
(Alston Crosby)
(Alston Crosby)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, UtahAgencies are responding to Big Cottonwood Canyon after a small avalanche near Donut Falls.

Ryan Love, public information officer with the Unified Fire Authority, told KSL TV Monday afternoon they have not confirmed yet if there were any people caught by the slide.

UFA was called out to the scene, but they are no longer responding. However, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue is. They are currently sweeping the area to check for people.

As of 4:20 p.m., Unified Fire officials say there have been no findings or reason to believe anyone is trapped.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.

