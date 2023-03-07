Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
GET GEPHARDT

Residents shocked to find utility bill three times higher than prior month

Mar 6, 2023, 10:22 PM | Updated: 10:39 pm
Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — You expect to see increases in your natural gas bill during the colder winter months.

For dozens of Brigham Young University students living in off-campus housing, they got a big surprise on their most recent utility bill.

Wade Pickett was one of them.

“I don’t know how you can go from $40 last month to $123 this month,” Pickett said.

That was just his portion of the monthly utility bill for his four-bedroom apartment at Alpine Village in Provo. He shares the space with three roommates, who got the same bills. Add it up, and the four were charged $492 for utilities for one month.

“They’ve increased it by over [three times] and are kind of giving us really shady answers as to why that’s happening,” Pickett said.

KSL Investigators heard from nearly 30 residents of Alpine Village, venting the same frustrations of big utility bills. Some asked for itemized bills and found the culprit was natural gas. Pickett was perplexed, as he and his roommates claim they did not use an abnormal amount of gas in the previous month.

“We don’t even have a gas stove,” he said.

Pickett texted Redstone Residential, which manages Alpine Village. The response he got back said, “we did have someone from Provo City come out and recheck everyone’s meters, and he did confirm it was correct,” and that it was “a problem all throughout Provo.” This left Pickett and his roommates on the hook for the big bill.

“I’m a college student and I’m living off of a budget,” Pickett said. “I didn’t budget to spend an extra $40 on utilities.”

Fluctuating Gas Rates

KSL Investigators reached out to Provo City, who said they only provide electricity for Alpine Village, not gas.

When we asked Redstone about the bill, Jake Jarman, the company’s president, sent us a statement:

Alpine Village uses a 3rd party natural gas provider which typically charges rates lower than Dominion. Our residents have always enjoyed lower gas bills than their counterparts at other communities. Due to the demand on natural gas the last few months (both global and local) the rates for natural gas skyrocketed and the invoices sent to Alpine Village were much higher than usual.

Our processor uploaded the invoices per the normal procedure and residents were charged amounts that they should not have been charged. Those charges have been fixed and residents will be paying their normal amount for gas charges. The residents have been notified that the problem has been addressed.

In an email to residents, Redstone Residential said they would be “working closely with the gas supplier to lock in a contract that will guarantee usage rates will not increase above a certain amount in the future.”

The gas price squeeze has been stronger in western states than the rest of the country.

Thanks to frigid temperatures, increased snowfall, and increased demands from other states, natural gas prices exceeded $50 per million British thermal units in December, averaging $48.12 above the industry benchmark.

Using third-party providers

While most households get their gas from Dominion Energy, which is regulated through the Utah Division of Public Utilities, some get their gas as transportation customers. This means they buy their gas from the market, paying Dominion only for the transportation of product.

According to Melanie Hall, spokesperson for the Division of Public Utilities, “Dominion has a number of hedging programs that manage risk to balance the desire for low-cost gas with protection against large swings in market prices.”

Hall went on to write, transportation customers are “subject to market swings. As with most businesses, those transportation customers will generally pass the costs and benefits of their market risk along to their customers. This can be more complicated for a landlord than for some other businesses.”

Hall’s advice for tenants wishing to avoid getting stuck with those risks was “clear disclosure of an agreement’s terms and diligent review of them by all parties involved.”

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy told us the average Utah household has seen a $25 increase on their gas bill over the last two years.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Top Stories

Get Gephardt

(KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Cracking the cost of eggs: Can a backyard henhouse save you money?

Ask any baker or breakfast connoisseur and they will tell you: eggs are just plain expensive. Rather than pay the high prices at the store, more and more Utahns are investing in chickens. But is that a money saver?
5 days ago
Draper woman trapped in parking garage...
Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Draper woman says getting trapped in a downtown parking garage was a risky situation

Alexa Ferguson and her mom found themselves stuck when they hit heavy traffic in a parking garage. That's right inside the garage.
7 days ago
...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair

‘I’m not dead’: Woman’s pension restored after Get Gephardt investigation

Woman previously falsely declared as dead finally receives reinstated pension.
12 days ago
Basketball hoop at the Vivint Arena with the All-Star 2023 logo behind it. (Jay Hancock/KSL TV)...
Eliza Pace

Utah Jazz give tickets to woman scammed out of NBA All-Star tickets

The Utah Jazz surprised one woman with tickets after she'd been scammed out of $1,000 for her NBA All-Star tickets. 
19 days ago
After a contractor got paid, customers say he stopped responding and walked off the job. (KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Utah contractor tells KSL Investigators he ‘ripped off’ customers

Feofaaki Tevita Ahoafi, who goes by Ofa, was in court Friday facing felony charges of theft by deception. He's accused of taking money for landscape work but then not completing the work.
19 days ago
...
Matt Gephardt

Utahn’s photo being used to catfish people; man says he’s not responsible for scams

A Utah man, whose photo appears on the "100 Most Used Catfish Photos" list, says he's being held responsible for romance scams he has nothing to do with, so he decided to Get Gephardt.
21 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Residents shocked to find utility bill three times higher than prior month