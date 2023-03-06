Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Man accused of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew

Mar 6, 2023, 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm
Members of the ground crew secure the site after a United airlines flight made an emergency landing...
Members of the ground crew secure the site after a United airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Lincoln airport on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The flight headed from Chicago to Las Vegas made an unplanned stop in Nebraska on Saturday after the pilot reported engine problems.(Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man tried to open an airliner’s emergency door on a cross-country flight from Los Angeles to Boston and then tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon, federal prosecutors alleged Monday.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster, was tackled and restrained with the aid of passengers and arrested Sunday at Boston Logan International Airport when United Airlines Flight 2609 landed, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said in a statement.

He was charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, the statement added.

The man was detained at an initial appearance in federal court on Monday and awaits a hearing scheduled for Thursday. An email seeking comment was left with his federal public defender.

The plane was about 45 minutes from arrival in Boston when the crew received an alarm that a side door on the aircraft was disarmed, prosecutors said.

A flight attendant noticed that the door’s locking handle had been moved out of the fully locked position about a quarter of the way toward the unlocked position and that the emergency slide arming lever had been moved to the disarmed position, authorities said. The crew secured the door and slide.

A door in a airplane cannot be opened once in flight due to cabin pressure.

Another flight attendant had noticed that Torres was seen near the door and believed he had tampered with it. The crew told the captain that he was a threat and the plane should be landed as soon as possible.

At that point, prosecutors allege, Torres got out of his seat, approached two flight attendants standing in the aisle, and used the spoon to make stabbing motions, hitting a flight attendant three times in the neck area.

Passengers tackled Torres, who was restrained with the assistance of the crew.

According to a charging document, Torres told investigators that he went into the airplane’s bathroom and broke a spoon in half to make a weapon.

When he came out of the bathroom, Torres said he went into the galley, disarmed the door, and tried to open it unsuccessfully with the idea of jumping out of the plane, according to the document.

Investigators said Torres admitted knowing that if he opened the door many people would die.

Torres also said that he was then confronted by flight attendants and, in an attempt to defend himself, stabbed one of the attendants in the neck three or four times, according to investigators. They added Torres said he believed the flight attendant was trying to kill him, so he was trying to kill the attendant first.

United Airlines said no one was injured.

“Thanks to the quick action of our crew and customers, one customer was restrained after becoming a security concern on United flight 2609 from Los Angeles to Boston,” the company statement said. “The flight landed safely and was met by law enforcement.”

The airline said it has a zero tolerance policy for violence and Torres will be banned from flying on United pending an investigation.

One passenger told investigators that Torres had asked where on the safety card it showed where the door handle was located during the flight attendants’ pre-takeoff safety briefing, prosecutors said.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

(GoFundMe)...
Emily Ashcraft

Judge sends Utahn to prison for DUI crash that killed mother, unborn baby in their front yard

A West Valley man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman while she was playing with her 2-year-old daughter in their front yard.
20 hours ago
Sandy police officers evacuating residents of the apartment building. (Sandy Police)...
Dan Rascon

Body camera footage shows Sandy police officers quick response to apartment fire

New body cam video shows two Sandy police officers knocking on doors and getting people out of their apartments during a fast-moving fire at a Sandy apartment complex Sunday morning.
20 hours ago
...
Madison Swenson

Kaysville accountant charged, accused of stealing $2.5M from two Utah charter schools

A Kaysville man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for allegedly stealing more than $2.5 million from two Utah charter schools "for his own personal gain and the benefit of his family."
20 hours ago
A West Valley police car. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)...
Michael Houck

Man armed a machete arrested near a West Valley City elementary school

Police arrested a man for allegedly walking down the street with a machete while on meth near Monroe Elementary School Monday morning.
20 hours ago
The FBI is seeking the public's help in locating the four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico,...
Polo Sandoval, Rebekah Riess, Rosa Flores, Josh Campbell and Paul P. Murphy

4 US citizens missing in Mexico were there for medical procedures, US official says

The FBI says four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros.
20 hours ago
Construction vehicles were burned in Sunday's protest. (Atlanta Police Department)...
Jeff Martin and Jeff Amy

Dozens face domestic terrorism charges after a ‘violent protest’ at Atlanta police training site

Some 35 people have been detained after flaming bottles and rocks were thrown at officers during a violent protest at the site of a new police training center, Atlanta police said.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Man accused of trying to open jet’s door, attacking crew