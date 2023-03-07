Groundbreaking date announced for Idaho temple; location revealed for Brazil temple

SALT LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Montpelier Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The First Presidency has also revealed the location for the Maceió Brazil Temple.

Montpelier Idaho Temple

Ground will be broken on the Montpelier Idaho Temple Saturday, June 17.

Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy, will preside at the event.

According to a news release from the Church, attendance will be by invitation only, however, the 15,000 members of the temple district will have access to a live broadcast.

The new temple — which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022 — will be the ninth structure of its kind in Idaho, including locations in Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg (the Rexburg Idaho Temple and Teton River Idaho Temple) and Twin Falls.

It will be constructed on a 2.6-acre site located on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier. Plans call for a two-story building that covers approximately 27,000 square feet.

A rendering of the Montpelier Idaho Temple has not yet been released.

Maceió Brazil Temple

The Maceió Brazil Temple will be built at Avenida — Dr. Durval de Góis Monteiro, S/N, Quadra 0522, Lote 0228.

Officials say it will be single-story and approximately 19,000 square feet.

The temple, which is the first for Maceió, was also announced by President Nelson in April 2022.

With the addition of the Maceió Brazil Temple, Brazil will have 18 temples — operating, announced, or under construction — including locations in Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Londrina, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Ribeirão Prêto, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Santos, São Paulo, São Paulo East and Vitória.