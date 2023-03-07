Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
RELIGION

Groundbreaking date announced for Idaho temple; location revealed for Brazil temple

Mar 6, 2023, 5:37 PM
The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured during th...
The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured during the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The church addressed a data breach from March in a press release on Oct. 13. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)
(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A groundbreaking date has been announced for the Montpelier Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The First Presidency has also revealed the location for the Maceió Brazil Temple.

Montpelier Idaho Temple

Ground will be broken on the Montpelier Idaho Temple Saturday, June 17.

Elder Ryan K. Olsen, a General Authority Seventy, will preside at the event.

According to a news release from the Church, attendance will be by invitation only, however, the 15,000 members of the temple district will have access to a live broadcast.

The new temple — which was announced by President Russell M. Nelson in April 2022 — will be the ninth structure of its kind in Idaho, including locations in Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg (the Rexburg Idaho Temple and Teton River Idaho Temple) and Twin Falls.

It will be constructed on a 2.6-acre site located on the northeast corner of Washington and Sixth Street in Montpelier. Plans call for a two-story building that covers approximately 27,000 square feet.

Map showing the location of the Montpelier Idaho Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

A rendering of the Montpelier Idaho Temple has not yet been released.

Maceió Brazil Temple

The Maceió Brazil Temple will be built at Avenida — Dr. Durval de Góis Monteiro, S/N, Quadra 0522, Lote 0228.

Officials say it will be single-story and approximately 19,000 square feet.

Map showing the location of the Maceió Brazil Temple. (Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

The temple, which is the first for Maceió, was also announced by President Nelson in April 2022.

With the addition of the Maceió Brazil Temple, Brazil will have 18 temples — operating, announced, or under construction — including locations in Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Londrina, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife, Ribeirão Prêto, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, Santos, São Paulo, São Paulo East and Vitória.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Religion

A view shows the exterior of the Abrahamic Family House, an interfaith complex that contains a syna...
Adam Pourahmadi

Abu Dhabi’s stunning new multi-faith complex is a mosque, synagogue and church

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday inaugurated the "Abrahamic Family House," an interfaith complex housing.
6 days ago
Map of Vitoria Brazil...
Larry D. Curtis

Church announces location for Brazil coastal temple

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the location of a new temple in Brazil.
7 days ago
emergency lights...
Devin Oldroyd, KSL NewsRadio

Church missionary robbed, stabbed and hospitalized in Colombia

An American missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was stabbed during an attack early Sunday morning.
9 days ago
Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in 2014. The church...
Holly Yan

Jimmy Carter’s church asks for comfort for his family as the former president enters hospice care

The church where Jimmy Carter taught Sunday school for decades marked his poignant absence this weekend as the former president receives end-of-life care.
15 days ago
In this image released by the New Zealand Defense Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, people stand o...
Josh Ellis

Ogden missionary alive and safe after cyclone in New Zealand

Ten missionaries have made contact with mission leaders in New Zealand after a devastating cyclone smashed the island nation, and efforts are being made to contact two remaining missionaries who are in an area where communication has still not been restored.
19 days ago
In this image released by the New Zealand Defense Force on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, homes in the E...
Larry D. Curtis and Associated Press

12 New Zealand missionaries out of contact after deadly cyclone

Twelve missionaries are out of contact with mission leaders in New Zealand after a devastating cyclone smashed the island nation.
20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Groundbreaking date announced for Idaho temple; location revealed for Brazil temple