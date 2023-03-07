Close
Snowbird ski crews work around the clock to keep up with above-average snowfall

Mar 6, 2023, 6:15 PM | Updated: 6:37 pm
BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY — As round after round of snow continues to hit Utah’s mountains, ski resort employees are working overtime to get the runs ready each day.

“This season, we are sitting just under 600 inches of snowfall for the season,” said Sarah Sherman, communications manager at Snowbird.

She said that the powder levels at the resort are above average this winter which is usually around 500 inches. And her crews are already thinking ahead for future storms.

“Preparing for a day of skiing really starts the moment lifts close the day before,” Sherman explained. “It’s a 24-hour operation over here.”

She said the lifts might close in the mid-afternoon, but the work doesn’t stop.

“When the lifts shut down for the day, our cat team and grooming team are going up on the mountain and starting to groom the mountain, move snow around,” Sherman said.

Meanwhile, other crews work around the mountain by digging out sidewalks, parking lots, and chair lifts. This doesn’t only help skiers and travelers but employees coming in for their day of work.

“A lot of them get stuck coming up here when there’s a road closure as well,” Sherman said.

She said heavy snow means workers are constantly monitoring conditions and setting up around the clock.

“It definitely asks a lot of our teams and employees. We’re up here long hours, early mornings, multiple days a week,” Sherman said.

But it’s something that the Snowbird crews are ready for.

“While this is certainly different than the past few seasons, it’s not something we’ve never dealt with before.”

