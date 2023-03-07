Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah poet trades prose for cash, battling inflation with art

Mar 6, 2023, 7:43 PM
Mike Anderson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, UtahTim Torkildson has a habit of tweeting at journalists, often about the news of the day. He’s garnered mentions from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, even KSL TV reporter Peter Rosen.

He started tweeting poetry at KSL TV’s Mike Anderson some months ago, and his recent plea for work caught his attention.

Torkildson has been crafting words into poetry for 20 to 30 years.

“It’s captivating, and it’s like a narcotic to me,” he said. “I’ve got to get my fix everyday of writing something.”

(Mike Anderson/KSL TV)

Even writing KSL TV’s Mike Anderson an impromptu verse about pride in just under two minutes.

“I am humble. I am meek.

Lowly living I do seek.

So if you would care to pay

For this poem, I won’t say nay.”

And sometimes, the subjects that inspire also frighten.

“Well yeah, I mean inflation. Inflation is a terrifying word,” Torkildson said.

He and his wife, Amy, live mostly on Social Security. Her seasonal work — helping prepare taxes — will soon end, and the rising cost of just about everything has caught Torkildson’s attention.

“Now, it’s almost more expensive than meat to eat eggs, and that terrifies me.”

With the cost of nearly everything going up, he said they could use a bit of help.

“Prices at a restaurant stagger

Me as if struck down by a dagger.”

So, he’s started offering his services online — personalized poems for money. Torkildson is a retired circus clown, and it is his dream to make money again, doing something he loves. Though, he adds, if it doesn’t work out, it won’t break him.

(Mike Anderson/KSL TV) (Mike Anderson/KSL TV)

“We have enough and we’re grateful for it, very grateful indeed.”

Like many artists, Torkildson is a romantic. He and Amy divorced nearly 30 years ago.

“I was miserable that whole time that I was away from her,” he said. “I never stopped loving her.”

(Mike Anderson/KSL TV)

But in 2021, she took him back.

“No matter how hard times get, I’m always going to feel like the richest man on earth,” he said.

(Mike Anderson/KSL TV)

And with love and words, he said they’ll be just fine.

“Life doesn’t get any better than that.”

But Torkildson would still love it if somebody would take him up on his offer — $5 for a poem on the subject of your choice.

(Mike Anderson/KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(KSL TV)...
Andrew Adams

Homeowners, emergency managers eye upcoming storms, hope for slow warmup

With more snow expected this week, and rain forecast for the coming weekend, emergency managers were continuing to prepare Monday for a spring that could potentially bring flooding and other problems if a warmup occurs too quickly.
1 day ago
(Ogden Police Department)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah family grateful after police, community help find lost service dogs in snowstorm

An Ogden family is grateful to have their service dogs back, after both animals escaped from their home during the snowstorm last weekend, wandering miles away in the snow.
1 day ago
(KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Residents shocked to find utility bill three times higher than prior month

Dozens of Provo residents at one apartment complex decided to Get Gephardt after their utility bill tripled without warning.
1 day ago
Intermountain Medical Center (KSL TV)...
Emily Ashcraft

Pandemic led to increase in rate and severity of depression, Intermountain study says

The COVID-19 pandemic had a large impact on mental health, specifically depression, an Intermountain Health study using research from thousands Utah patients found.
1 day ago
(GoFundMe)...
Emily Ashcraft

Judge sends Utahn to prison for DUI crash that killed mother, unborn baby in their front yard

A West Valley man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman while she was playing with her 2-year-old daughter in their front yard.
1 day ago
Sandy police officers evacuating residents of the apartment building. (Sandy Police)...
Dan Rascon

Body camera footage shows Sandy police officers quick response to apartment fire

New body cam video shows two Sandy police officers knocking on doors and getting people out of their apartments during a fast-moving fire at a Sandy apartment complex Sunday morning.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah poet trades prose for cash, battling inflation with art