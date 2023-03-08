Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Police, Iron County district officials identify ways to improve security, student safety

Mar 7, 2023, 6:50 PM
(Iron County School District)...
(Iron County School District)
(Iron County School District)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The Cedar City Police Department and Iron County School District have issued a joint press release following a meeting to discuss how they can improve security and the overall safety of students.

The meeting occurred Monday between district and school administrators, three Board of Education members, and Cedar City police administrators.

“While the meeting was instigated by the incidents that occurred on Feb. 27 and 28 at Canyon View High School, the focus was on identifying policies or procedures that could increase school safety and better communication with parents,” the release stated.

Police release timeline of events in Canyon View High gun threat, assault

Police and school administrators both agreed there’s a “fine line” in determining how much information can be shared during an ongoing investigation.

“School officials agreed they must rely on the expertise of police when dealing with these types of investigations. Law enforcement officials agreed that coordination is imperative, but cannot impede the important work they are doing,” the release stated.

A number of improvement areas were, however, determined Monday night. They include:

  • Better two-way communication between school resource officers and school and district administrators.
  • Clearer and earlier communication with parents during real and drilled security procedures.
  • Education of parents on different types of security measures in schools and expectations for them, including the different types of lockdowns and when they are used.
  • A review of safety and security policies at the district level with recommendations made to the school board for additions to official policy which would govern all schools.
  • A review of coordination agreements between resource officers and school administrators.
  • Fencing at elementary schools to solidify a single point of entry.
    • The fences will be built using capital funding.
  • Installation of keyless entry on all school doors.
    • At this point, the equipment has been ordered, but supply chain issues have delayed installation significantly.

Other future improvements include:

  • The addition of a district safety and security specialist to coordinate drills, protocols, access control in schools, etc.
  • Installation of secure vestibules in all schools to facilitate a single point of entry.
    • The cost of renovations in at least 11 schools would necessitate the expense being placed on an upcoming bond.
  • A community even where parents are educated about the formation of gangs and steps they can take to protect their children.
KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Glendale Regional Park Master Plan park rendering....
Carter Williams

Salt Lake City nears final plan for new Glendale Regional Park

Salt Lake City is close to finalizing plans for the new Glendale Regional Park, which is set to open by April 2024.
20 hours ago
...
Jed Boal

Elizabeth Smart shares message of hope 20 years after her rescue

Twenty years ago this week, Elizabeth Smart was rescued on the streets of Sandy by alert Utahns. Her discovery brought an end to nine months of horrors that she endured at the hands of her captors.
20 hours ago
Image from body cam video of Diane Allan traffic stop...
Dan Rascon

WATCH: Mother of man killed by Utah police had a similar stop, on video

A woman whose son was shot and killed by Farmington Police, had her own encounter with officers during a similar traffic stop in April of last year.
20 hours ago
Bottles of alcohol...
Shelby Lofton

State says temporary liquor store set up for All-Star weekend was a success

State officials say the temporary liquor store set up for NBA All-Star weekend was a success, but they're also looking at ways to improve.
20 hours ago
The Huntsville Town Offices buried with snow. (KSLTV/Alex Cabrero)...
Alex Cabrero

Rural Utah town can’t keep up with recent heavy snowfall

As Utah experiences snow storms that haven't been seen in years, some smaller towns and those in them are struggling to keep up.
20 hours ago
New Utah prison...
Lauren Steinbrecher

New Utah prison ‘Turning a corner’ after bumpy start

On paper, everything was outlined for 1.3 million square feet including the design, the processes, and the training.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Police, Iron County district officials identify ways to improve security, student safety