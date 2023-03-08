Police, Iron County district officials identify ways to improve security, student safety

IRON COUNTY, Utah — The Cedar City Police Department and Iron County School District have issued a joint press release following a meeting to discuss how they can improve security and the overall safety of students.

The meeting occurred Monday between district and school administrators, three Board of Education members, and Cedar City police administrators.

“While the meeting was instigated by the incidents that occurred on Feb. 27 and 28 at Canyon View High School, the focus was on identifying policies or procedures that could increase school safety and better communication with parents,” the release stated.

Police and school administrators both agreed there’s a “fine line” in determining how much information can be shared during an ongoing investigation.

“School officials agreed they must rely on the expertise of police when dealing with these types of investigations. Law enforcement officials agreed that coordination is imperative, but cannot impede the important work they are doing,” the release stated.

A number of improvement areas were, however, determined Monday night. They include:

Better two-way communication between school resource officers and school and district administrators.

Clearer and earlier communication with parents during real and drilled security procedures.

Education of parents on different types of security measures in schools and expectations for them, including the different types of lockdowns and when they are used.

A review of safety and security policies at the district level with recommendations made to the school board for additions to official policy which would govern all schools.

A review of coordination agreements between resource officers and school administrators.

Fencing at elementary schools to solidify a single point of entry. The fences will be built using capital funding.

Installation of keyless entry on all school doors. At this point, the equipment has been ordered, but supply chain issues have delayed installation significantly.



Other future improvements include:

The addition of a district safety and security specialist to coordinate drills, protocols, access control in schools, etc.

Installation of secure vestibules in all schools to facilitate a single point of entry. The cost of renovations in at least 11 schools would necessitate the expense being placed on an upcoming bond.

A community even where parents are educated about the formation of gangs and steps they can take to protect their children.