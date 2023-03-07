Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Park City Mountain extends operations, plans to have longest season in 30 years

Mar 7, 2023, 5:41 AM
A skier races down Park City Mountain Resort on Feb. 22. Resort officials announced Monday that the...
A skier races down Park City Mountain Resort on Feb. 22. Resort officials announced Monday that they will extend the resort's operations through April 23, marking the resort's longest season in 30 years. (Kyler Tingey, Park City Mountain Resort)
(Kyler Tingey, Park City Mountain Resort)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

PARK CITY, Utah — The country’s largest ski resort is set to have its longest season in three decades as a result of record snow totals.

Park City Mountain Resort officials announced Monday that they will remain open through April 23, two weeks longer than originally planned. Barring a shift in the weather, most of its chairlifts and trails will also remain operational through April 16.

Officials say the resort has received 455 inches of snow this season, which is beyond its average total snowfall for the full season. It’s also the most snow the resort has received by this point in the year since it began tracking records 49 years ago. The extension means the resort will have its longest season since 1993.

“(It) has truly been an experience of a lifetime,” said Deirdra Walsh, who took over as vice president and chief operating officer of Park City Mountain last year. “From our early opening in November and spinning all lifts by Christmas Day, through more than 400 inches of snowfall by March 1 — I have been mindful to appreciate every day.”

Utah’s current ski season began when Brian Head Resort opened on Nov. 4, 2022, marking Utah’s fourth-earliest ski season on record. Most of the other resorts in the state also opened in November.

As snow continues to fall, Park City Mountain Resort is one of only a few that have penciled in a closing date. Alta Ski Area, Eagle Point Ski Resort and Sundance Mountain Resort are also scheduled to close for the season in April, according to Ski Utah.

The rest of the state’s resorts have yet to decide when they will end their seasonal operations as a result of the strong winter. Some resorts, including Alta and Brighton, have already surpassed 600 inches of snow with no sign of the snow stopping anytime soon.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Box Elder County Sheriff's Office)...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Fire destroys Box Elder home; no injuries reported

A Deweyville home was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday, but the residents escaped without injury.
12 hours ago
Police are asking residents to keep an eye out after a mountain lion was spotted roaming the northe...
Josh Ellis

Mountain lion spotted on Mapleton porch; DWR officers to be in area Tuesday

Police are asking residents to keep an eye out after a mountain lion was spotted roaming the northeastern area of Mapleton on Monday.
12 hours ago
Devri Granados and her family are sticking to bottled water after Eagle Mountain switched water wel...
Ashley Moser

Eagle Mountain residents report illnesses after city switches to alternate water well

Although Eagle Mountain city officials reassured residents that the water is safe to drink after switching to a different water well last week, Devri Granados and her family are sticking to bottled water.
12 hours ago
(KSL TV)...
Andrew Adams

Homeowners, emergency managers eye upcoming storms, hope for slow warmup

With more snow expected this week, and rain forecast for the coming weekend, emergency managers were continuing to prepare Monday for a spring that could potentially bring flooding and other problems if a warmup occurs too quickly.
1 day ago
(Ogden Police Department)...
Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah family grateful after police, community help find lost service dogs in snowstorm

An Ogden family is grateful to have their service dogs back, after both animals escaped from their home during the snowstorm last weekend, wandering miles away in the snow.
1 day ago
(KSL TV)...
Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Residents shocked to find utility bill three times higher than prior month

Dozens of Provo residents at one apartment complex decided to Get Gephardt after their utility bill tripled without warning.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Park City Mountain extends operations, plans to have longest season in 30 years