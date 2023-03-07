Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive

Mar 7, 2023, 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:54 am
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates a...
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, Friday, March 3, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. (AP Photo)
(AP Photo)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction last week in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have been found dead and two others are alive, the state’s governor said Tuesday.

Tamaulipas Gov. Américo Villarreal said that one of the surviving U.S. citizens was wounded and the other was not.

The FBI had reported Sunday that it was searching with Mexican authorities for the missing Americans, who had been kidnapped Friday. A relative of one of them said Monday that they had traveled together from South Carolina so one of them could get a tummy tuck from a Matamoros doctor.

Shortly after entering Mexico Friday they were caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups. A video showed them being loaded into the back of a pickup truck by gunmen.

Villarreal confirmed the deaths by phone during a morning news conference by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, saying details about the four abducted Americans had been confirmed by prosecutors.

“Of the four, two of them are dead, one person is wounded and the other is alive and right now the ambulances and the rest of the security personnel are going for them for give the corresponding support,” Villarreal said

The governor did not share any additional details about where or how they were found.

Mexican officials said a Mexican woman also had died in Friday’s crossfire.

The incident illustrates the terror that has prevailed for years in Matamoros, a city dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel who often fight among themselves. Amid the violence, thousands of Mexicans have disappeared in Tamaulipas state alone.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Hershey is launching vegan Reese's and a vegan Hershey bar. Mandatory Credit: The Hershey Company...
Danielle Wiener-Bronner

Hershey launches vegan Reese’s

Vegan Reese's are happening.
13 hours ago
FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the...
David Koenig

US sues to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

The Biden administration is suing to block JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers.
13 hours ago
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: : In this photo illustration, A ticketmaster website is shown on a co...
Jessie Gretener and Anna Cooban

Ticketmaster goes down again as Eurovision fans rush to snag tickets

According to PA Media, the Eurovision tickets were scheduled to be released at 7 a.m. ET, but ticket buyers were met with a server error message just minutes before the tickets were due to go on sale.
13 hours ago
Technology Concept The man sitting next to a pot of plant, putting a small pillow on his lap, and c...
Catherine Thorbecke

Snap stock surges as Congress renews efforts to ban TikTok

Investors are betting that Washington's mounting scrutiny on TikTok could be good news for rival Snapchat.
13 hours ago
A flight takes off as another lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virg...
Kia Fatahi, Celina Tebor and Eric Levenson

Police identify passenger who died after severe turbulence on private business jet

One person died as a result of severe turbulence on a private business jet that was diverted to the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, on Friday.
2 days ago
Patricia Kopta, who went missing in 1992, was discovered living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico. (...
Artemis Moshtaghian and Isa Kaufman-Geballe

Woman missing more than 30 years, thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home

A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive