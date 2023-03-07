Close
LOCAL NEWS

Mountain lion spotted on Mapleton porch; DWR officers to be in area Tuesday

Mar 7, 2023, 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:37 am
Police are asking residents to keep an eye out after a mountain lion was spotted roaming the northeastern area of Mapleton on Monday.
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
MAPLETON, Utah — Police are asking residents to keep an eye out after a mountain lion was spotted roaming the northeastern area of Mapleton on Monday.

Officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be in the area Tuesday to continue tracking the animal. Anyone who spots the animal was asked to keep their distance and call dispatch at 801-489-9421.

(Mapleton Police Department) (Mapleton Police Department)

Wildlife sightings

Salt Lake City Parley’s Historic Nature Park, also known as Tanner Park, is now temporarily on leash only for dogs as a herd of elk remains in the valley, searching for food.

“We are not here to write tickets or anything. We are just here to educate people to keep dogs safe and keep the elk safe,” Salt Lake City park ranger Nahuel Tulian said.

That herd of elk has caused some traffic problems on Interstate 215 and I-80 near Parleys Canyon. With Tanner Park close by, the herd has also made its way into the park.

A herd of elk crosses I-80 near the mouth of Parleys Canyon on Feb. 1, 2023. (UDOT)

“As snow falls in the mountains, deer, moose and other big game species move to lower elevations looking for food. Cougars, which prey mostly on deer, often follow the deer into the valleys,” DWR officers said in a release.

The Utah Department of Transportation also lowered speed limits near Echo Junction after dozens of elk were hit and killed by cars.

“We’ve had crashes — everything from commercial vehicles to small passenger cars up there in the last two weeks,” Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Matthews told KSL TV. “It’s a lot bigger problem than we’ve ever had in the past.”

UDOT reduces speed limits around Echo Junction amid elk collisions

KSL 5 TV Live

