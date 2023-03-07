Fire destroys Box Elder home; no injuries reported

DEWEYVILLE, Utah — A Deweyville home was destroyed in a fire early Tuesday, but the residents escaped without injury.

The fire was reported at 1:06 a.m. Tuesday in Deweyville, a small town just east of Tremonton, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. The home — valued around $300,000 — was destroyed.

Deputies said the residents — a father and his two teenage sons — escaped the blaze without injury.

Investigators believe the fire began around the fireplace; in the chimney, or from a space heater nearby.

Deputies responded to the fire, along with the Central Box Elder Fire District, Fielding Fire Department, Tremonton Fire Department, Corinne Fire Department and Box Elder County Fire Department.