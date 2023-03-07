Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Hershey launches vegan Reese’s

Mar 7, 2023, 12:07 PM
Hershey is launching vegan Reese's and a vegan Hershey bar. Mandatory Credit: The Hershey Company...
Hershey is launching vegan Reese's and a vegan Hershey bar. Mandatory Credit: The Hershey Company
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Vegan Reese’s are happening.

Hershey, which makes Reese’s along with Hershey bars, Kisses and other chocolates and candies, announced two new dairy-free products on Tuesday: Reese’s plant-based peanut butter cups, and a vegan chocolate Hershey bar with almonds and sea salt, each made with oats instead of dairy and designed to taste like milk chocolate. The new Reese’s variety will be available nationally this month, and the new Hershey bar is arriving in April.

The company is the latest to introduce a vegan chocolate in hopes that it will attract more customers. But Hershey is a little late to the game.

Nestlé introduced KitKat V, a vegan version of the chocolate bar, in 2021. Mondelez acquired Hu, a company which makes vegan chocolate, that year, as well. Hershey also initiated a test of a version of its product in 2021.

In prepared remarks discussing the company’s fourth-quarter results, CEO Michele Buck said that “better for you,” which includes plant-based items, presented an opportunity for the company and will “receive greater levels of support this year.”

“We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options,” Teal Liu, brand manager of Better For You at Hershey, said in a statement announcing the launch Tuesday, adding that the new products offer more options for “chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives.”

By focusing on vegan alternatives to milk chocolate, specifically, Hershey may have a better chance of setting its products apart from others in the market.

“As the vegan chocolate space gets more crowded, claims beyond plant-based may be necessary,” Kelsey Olsen, consumer insights analyst for food & drink at market research firm MIntel, told CNN in an email. “While many plant-based items previously launched have been dark chocolate varieties, brands should explore the areas of plant-based milk chocolate and white chocolate.”

Touting oat as an ingredient could also help.

Confectioners “can take advantage of oat milk’s unique properties to appeal to a larger consumer base, whether vegan or not,” Olsen said.

Chocolate as a category has been resilient in the past few years, with people reaching for treats during the stress of the early pandemic and seeing it as a relatively affordable splurge even as prices rise.

But it’s not clear that an oat-based chocolate will do the trick. “The majority of consumers are not focused on added [better for you] components to chocolate,” Olsen noted in a Mintel report last year.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the...
David Koenig

US sues to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

The Biden administration is suing to block JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers.
12 hours ago
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: : In this photo illustration, A ticketmaster website is shown on a co...
Jessie Gretener and Anna Cooban

Ticketmaster goes down again as Eurovision fans rush to snag tickets

According to PA Media, the Eurovision tickets were scheduled to be released at 7 a.m. ET, but ticket buyers were met with a server error message just minutes before the tickets were due to go on sale.
12 hours ago
Technology Concept The man sitting next to a pot of plant, putting a small pillow on his lap, and c...
Catherine Thorbecke

Snap stock surges as Congress renews efforts to ban TikTok

Investors are betting that Washington's mounting scrutiny on TikTok could be good news for rival Snapchat.
12 hours ago
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates a...
Associated Press

2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive

A Mexican official says two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction Friday in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have been found dead and two others were alive.
12 hours ago
A flight takes off as another lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virg...
Kia Fatahi, Celina Tebor and Eric Levenson

Police identify passenger who died after severe turbulence on private business jet

One person died as a result of severe turbulence on a private business jet that was diverted to the Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, on Friday.
2 days ago
Patricia Kopta, who went missing in 1992, was discovered living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico. (...
Artemis Moshtaghian and Isa Kaufman-Geballe

Woman missing more than 30 years, thought to be dead found living in Puerto Rico nursing home

A Pennsylvania woman who disappeared more than 30 years ago and was believed to be dead by her family was recently found living in a nursing home in Puerto Rico.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Hershey launches vegan Reese’s