LOCAL NEWS

Police: Sex offender tried to give underage girl meth, have sex with her

Mar 7, 2023, 1:34 PM | Updated: 1:34 pm
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene.
FARMINGTON, Utah — A man is in custody after police say he attempted to entice a person he thought was minor for sex while awaiting trial on a previous felony charge.

The man, identified in the affidavit as Andrew Robert Rader, is a registered sex offender.

Rader messaged a detective who was conducting an undercover investigation online. The detective pretended to have a 15-year-old daughter that he would allow Rader to have sex with.

Rader talked about wanting sex with the teen although he knew she was only 15. Rader was led to believe the father and daughter lived in Farmington and even requested “he be able to have sex with her (the daughter) without a condom.”

Rader wanted to chat with the made up daughter, and began another chat where “he believed he was doing that.” He sent two explicit photos to the chat he believed to be the 15-year-old girl and talked about having sex with her.

“Rader talked to the Dad about bringing methamphetamine for the girl (to) make her more susceptible to sexual abuse.”

Rader arranged to meet the undercover detective at a hotel in Salt Lake City where he was taken into custody. A small amount of a white substance was found on Rader which tested positive for methamphetamine.

In an interview with police, Rader admitted to knowing the girl he intended to have sex with was 15 and meeting up with who he believed to be her father to have sex with his daughter at the hotel. He also admitted to bringing methamphetamine for the girl, police said.

Court documents state, “Rader is a substantial risk to society due to the fact he is actively searching for minors to have sex with.”

Rader will likely be charged with criminal solicitation, enticing a minor by internet or text, and dealing in materials harmful to a minor. Rader is currently on probation and is a registered sex offender. 

