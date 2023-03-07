Close
CRIME

Salt Lake man charged with shooting man at Daybreak house party

Mar 7, 2023, 1:36 PM
Police tape...
A Salt Lake man accused of injuring three people during a house party in the Daybreak area last fall now faces criminal charges. (FILE)
(FILE)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SOUTH JORDAN — A Salt Lake man was charged Tuesday with shooting another man in both legs during a house party near Daybreak last fall.

Estrada Seville Davis, Jr., 22, is charged in 3rd District Court with the discharge of a gun causing injury and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, second-degree felonies; and drug possession, a class A misdemeanor.

On Oct. 15, South Jordan police were called at approximately 2 a.m. to 6113 W. Arranmore Drive on a report of a shooting where a loud party with about 50 people had been going on. A 31-year-old man was found in the basement of the house with gunshot wounds to both legs, according to police.

Two other people suffered minor injuries from being hit by shrapnel from the bullets.

Doctors say the victim was fortunate because “the gunshot wounds did not hit any bone or vital veins” and the man only needed staples to close his wounds, according to charging documents.

In January, police received a tip from a witness who claimed a man had admitted being responsible for the shooting. After reviewing social media posts, police body camera video, and checking criminal history, detectives identified the man as Davis, the charges state.

Adult Probation and Parole agents located Davis in a car and found a backpack with ammunition and a loaded gun under the seat, the charges allege. Prosecutors said Davis was on probation at the time of the shooting for being a restricted person in possession of a firearm and has “had two arrests for possession of a weapon by a restricted person in less than a month.”

Parole agents issued a warrant for Davis’ arrest in February, for violating the conditions of his probation, according to court records. He was booked into the Tooele County Jail to be held pending the filing of formal charges in connection with the shooting.

