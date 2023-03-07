Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days

Mar 7, 2023, 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:30 pm
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of t...
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of the Kilauea Volcano on Jan. 6, 2023. The latest eruption at Kilauea's summit on Hawaii's Big Island has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity. Hawaii News Now reports U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that lava was no longer flowing on the crater floor of Halemaumau, where all recent volcanic activity had been confined. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HONOLULU (AP) — The latest eruption at Kilauea’s summit on Hawaii’s has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity.

U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said Tuesday lava was no longer flowing on the crater floor of Halemaumau, where all recent volcanic activity had been confined, Hawaii News Now reported.

No significant changes have been observed along the volcano’s rift zones. Scientists on Monday observed small “ooze-outs” of lava flowing sluggishly in the lava lake.

Officials said activity diminished in the afternoon, and by Tuesday, there was no active lava in the crater.

USGS said the reduction in activity was related to the “larger deflationary tilt drop” that began Feb. 17, a common process at Kilauea in which the ground deflates for hours or days. The drop in pressure can then cause eruptions to diminish.

Kilauea began erupting again Jan. 5 after scientists detected a glow within Halemaumau Crater. The latest eruption started after a nearly monthlong pause in activity.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Before the major 2018 eruption, Kilauea had been erupting since 1983, and streams of lava occasionally covered farms and homes. During that time, the lava sometimes reached the ocean, causing dramatic interactions with the water.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: : In this photo illustration, A ticketmaster website is shown on a co...
Jessie Gretener and Anna Cooban

Ticketmaster goes down again as Eurovision fans rush to snag tickets

According to PA Media, the Eurovision tickets were scheduled to be released at 7 a.m. ET, but ticket buyers were met with a server error message just minutes before the tickets were due to go on sale.
20 hours ago
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates a...
Associated Press

2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive

A Mexican official says two U.S. citizens missing since their violent abduction Friday in the northern Mexican border city of Matamoros have been found dead and two others were alive.
20 hours ago
F-16...
Zachary Cohen, Aaron Pellish, Chloe Liu and Heather Chen, CNN

US evaluating Ukrainian pilots for possible F-16 training

he US is working with Ukrainian pilots in the United States to determine how long it would take to train them to fly F-16 fighter jets, three sources briefed on the matter told CNN.
2 days ago
The FBI is seeking the public's help in locating the four Americans kidnapped in Matamoros, Mexico,...
Polo Sandoval, Rebekah Riess, Rosa Flores, Josh Campbell and Paul P. Murphy

4 US citizens missing in Mexico were there for medical procedures, US official says

The FBI says four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the northern Mexico border city of Matamoros.
2 days ago
FILE - Charles, one of the carpenters puts the skills of their medieval colleagues on show on the p...
Jeffrey Schaeffer and Sylvia Corbet, The Associated Press

Paris: Notre Dame Cathedral set to reopen in December 2024

French officials say the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is going fast enough to allow its reopening to visitors and faithful at the end of 2024.
2 days ago
A ship fishing for squid on the high seas near the Galapagos Islands. (Joshua Goodman/AP)...
Laura Paddison

Countries agree historic oceans treaty to protect the high seas

Nearly 200 countries have agreed to a legally-binding treaty to protect marine life in international waters, which cover around half of the planet's surface, but have long been essentially lawless.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days