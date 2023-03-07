Report: Missing Las Vegas teen spotted near Gunlock, Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 13-year-old boy, who has been missing from Las Vegas for more than a month, has allegedly been spotted near Gunlock, Utah.

According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the agency received a tip that Nathaniel Kling was seen in the west desert area of the county, possibly with two men, on the afternoon of March 5.

Deputies looked in the area in question, but were not able to find him. The teen is described as 5 feet 2, about 180 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

“He was reported missing out of Las Vegas, NV around Feb. 2nd,” the post stated.

Anyone with information about Nathaniel’s whereabouts has been asked to call Washington County Dispatch at 435-634-5730 and reference incident #23W001241.