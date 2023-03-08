Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
FAILURE TO PROTECT

‘Clear and present danger’: Accused serial predator headed to prison

Mar 7, 2023, 7:52 PM
Joshua Homer in court Tuesday, March 7. (Josh Szymanik/KSL TV)...
Joshua Homer in court Tuesday, March 7. (Josh Szymanik/KSL TV)
(Josh Szymanik/KSL TV)
Keira Farrimond's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — An accused serial predator is headed to the Utah State Prison after a judge revoked his probation Tuesday.

Joshua Homer, 27, appeared in an Ogden courtroom for a sentencing hearing, wearing striped prisoner garb and shackles.

Homer is now ordered to serve his previously suspended sentence of zero to five years in the state prison.

Last October, he appeared inside the same courtroom, where he was sentenced to just nine days in jail for sex crimes against a 16-year-old. He was allowed to serve the remainder of a 90-day jail sentence on “day reporting” while living at home.

As part of the plea agreement in that case, the judge suspended his prison sentence in favor of probation but warned Homer there would be zero tolerance for committing similar offenses. While the deal kept him out of prison and off the sex offender registry, he was still ordered to complete sex offender treatment and follow sex offender-specific conditions of release.

Homer was arrested again in December, the day after a report by the KSL Investigators revealed crimes against women and girls in Homer’s past spanning the last decade, but jail sentences amounting to less than a month behind bars.

Homer admitted to several probation violations while under supervision by Adult Probation and Parole. The violations include having alcohol and a weapon, failure to start sex offender therapy, and the discovery of hundreds of files of pornographic material on his phone.

In all, Homer has been convicted of seven new crimes while on probation for another crime. He’s had his probation revoked and reinstated three different times, and twice, his probation violations have resulted in the court ending probation altogether.

Tuesday, he asked the judge for another chance.

“Your honor, I understand I violated my probation and I take full responsibility for that,” he said. “Being incarcerated for this first violation has taught me a valuable lesson of the seriousness of this. I’d like another chance at AP&P. And the next time you see me in your courtroom, it will be after completing it successfully.”

But AP&P recommended against another release on probation in a written report to the court.

“Due to the nature of Mr. Homer’s current pending probation violations, if he is found to be in violation of his probation and due to his condition of zero tolerance, Adult Probation and Parole respectfully recommends his probation be revoked and he be ordered to serve his original sentence as outlined in state statute,” the report stated.

Homer’s public defender argued he should not be sent to prison after the first instance of violating his probation in the case, while the prosecutor noted that Homer was not out on probation long before he started committing violations.

“Probation is a privilege. It is not a right. And it is not a privilege that can be easily abused,” said 2nd district judge Noel Hyde. “The court does rule that the zero-tolerance condition has been violated. And based upon that failure and the failure to comply with the other requirements, the court finds that the defendant has not taken appropriate opportunity to proceed with probation.”

Reporting by the KSL Investigators has also revealed failures by several law enforcement agencies to fully investigate sexual assault cases. As a result, four rape cases naming Homer as a suspect have now been sent to prosecutors for charging decisions. At least 12 women, in total, have reported to Utah law enforcement agencies that Homer sexually assaulted them.

This report is part of a series examining how apparent gaps at every level of Utah’s criminal justice system fail to protect Utahns.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Top Stories

Failure to Protect

Failure to protect...
Keira Farrimond and Daniella Rivera, KSL-TV 

Only a fraction of reported sexual assaults are prosecuted in Utah; Experts say it’s time to ‘up our game’ 

Utah’s low sexual assault prosecution rates leave many survivors feeling discouraged and dismissed. The KSL Investigators dig into why experts say Utah can do better. 
8 days ago
...
Keira Farrimond and Daniella Rivera

Rape cases involving same suspect ‘wrongfully closed,’ getting new look after KSL Investigation

Reports of sexual assault against an accused serial predator have piled up over the last decade, with most of them going nowhere: Cases closed, rejected, and forgotten. The KSL Investigators found a troubling trail of failures by law enforcement to fully investigate.
9 days ago
Christopher Browning in court....
Daniella Rivera & Keira Farrimond

Police were warned rapist could reoffend 24 years ago. Now he’s charged again.

A convicted rapist paroled in December faced a Utah judge today on 10 new felony charges including aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping.
1 month ago
(Taylorsville Police Department)...
Keira Farrimond and Daniella Rivera

Questions surround convicted rapist’s release as police investigate aggravated sexual assault

Despite admitted anger issues and a recent history of assault, Utah’s Board of Pardons and Parole released a convicted rapist back into the community last month. Now, he is charged with aggravated rape in an attack on a Taylorsville woman he communicated with while in prison.
1 month ago
Christopher Browning (Taylorsville PD)...
Keira Farrimond

Convicted rapist arrested on suspicion of aggravated rape in Taylorsville

A convicted Utah rapist is back in custody, the suspect in an aggravated rape in Taylorsville, just 49 days after being released from the Utah State Prison where he served 24 years for rape and burglary.  
1 month ago
...
Keira Farrimond and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Sex assault claims piled up. Little jail time followed. Utahn now called an ‘extreme public safety risk’

Authorities arrested Joshua Homer, 26, a day after a KSL TV investigation detailed his crimes against women and what critics say is a lack of accountability for those offenses. A judge has granted a request to keep him behind bars as he faces allegations of violating his probation.
3 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
‘Clear and present danger’: Accused serial predator headed to prison