ENTERTAINMENT

Two American West films by Kevin Costner to be shot in Washington County

Mar 7, 2023, 10:12 PM | Updated: 11:19 pm
Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 20...
Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Two Kevin Costner movies will be filmed in various locations of southern Utah in 2023.

Parts two and three of “Horizon, an American Saga” will be filmed in the Greater Zion region, according to a press release from The Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, with the first part already being shot in the area of Moab.

“The filming of ‘Horizon’ lays the groundwork for the Greater Zion region to diversify its tourism economy,” said Joyce Kelly, sales manager for Greater Zion. “Our distinct landscape has been the setting for several film and commercial shoots over the years but nothing of the magnitude of ‘Horizon.’ This is a multi-year partnership with great economic benefit to the community, but little impact to residents.”    

It is anticipated that the production of these films will bring in more than $90 million to the region.

Horizon,” which depicts the settlement of the American West pre- and post-Civil War, is written, directed and starring Kevin Costner. Other cast members include Isabelle Fuhrman, Jena Malone, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Luke Wilson and Thomas Haden Church.

The Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office, according to the release, has been working with Costner’s production company, Territory Pictures, for years to bring the film to the area.

“The State of Utah, with its intrinsic beauty, is the perfect backdrop for the story of ‘Horizon’ and can be said to be its own character in our story,” Costner said. “I am looking forward to bringing the production of this next installment of ‘Horizon’ to Washington County, and I want to thank Joyce Kelly who was tireless in her efforts to bring the west back to Utah and her beloved county and the Commission for their support in making that possible.”

Derek Mellus, production manager for the Utah Film Commission, said, “Utah’s film history is rooted in the western genre and we are thrilled that an epic western like ‘Horizon’ from Academy Award-winning director Kevin Costner will continue filming in Utah with the landscapes of Washington County as the backdrop.”

“With a large-scale production like ‘Horizon,’ local talent, crew and vendors will gain new opportunities for growth in the industry providing a lasting economic impact in the local community,” Mellus added.

The production will also provide internships and hands-on experience for film students at Utah Tech University, not to mention opportunities for local citizens to participate.

Interested businesses and residents should visit film.greaterzion.com for film announcements, which are forthcoming,” the release stated.

Filming will take place in the northeastern most part of the Mojave Desert and adjacent to the Pine Valley Mountains, the release stated. Other notable projects in this area include: “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “High School Musical 2,” and Katy Perry’s “Rise” music video.

