One hospitalized after Tooele house destroyed in fire

TOOELE, Utah — A Tooele home is a total loss and one occupant was hospitalized after a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Tooele Fire Department said crews responded to the area of 200 South and 200 West and found flames and heavy smoke coming from the home.

Both of the home’s occupants were able to escape, but authorities said one of the occupants was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Neighbors told KSL TV they were awakened by police pounding on their doors, telling them to evacuate.

Firefighters said flames and smoke were trapped in the attic, making it tough to extinguish the fire. Parked cars and the close proximity of other homes also created problems.

No cause for the fire has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

