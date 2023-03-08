Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off

Mar 8, 2023, 8:21 AM
FILE: The inside of a Tesla vehicle is viewed as it sits parked in a new Tesla showroom and service...
FILE: The inside of a Tesla vehicle is viewed as it sits parked in a new Tesla showroom and service center in Red Hook, Brooklyn on July 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year.

The agency says in both cases the Model Ys were delivered to customers with a missing bolt that holds the wheel to the steering column. A friction fit held the steering wheels on, but they separated when force was exerted while the SUVs were being driven.

The agency says in documents posted on its website Wednesday that both incidents happened while the SUVs had low mileage on them.

Messages were left seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

In one complaint filed with NHTSA, an owner said he was driving with his family on Route 1 in Woodbridge, New Jersey, when the steering wheel suddenly came off on Jan. 29, five days after the vehicle was purchased. The owner wrote that there were no cars behind him, and he was able to pull toward the road divider. There were no injuries.

The complaint has a link to a Twitter posting from the owner that included a video of the detached steering wheel and pictures of the white Tesla being towed.

At first a Tesla service center gave the owner a cost estimate of $103.96 to repair the problem. The service center apologized in what appear to be text messages posted on Twitter.

When the owner wrote that he had lost faith in Tesla and asked for a refund, the service center removed the charge and wrote that Tesla doesn’t have a return policy, but he could reach out to the sales and delivery team.

The man was later given the option of keeping the car or getting it replaced with a new one, according to his post on Twitter. He posted that Tesla did replace his car.

Detached steering wheels are rare in the auto industry, but not unprecedented. In February, Nissan recalled about 1,000 Ariya electric vehicles because the wheels could come off of the steering column due to a loose bolt.

Yet the latest NHTSA investigation adds to a long string of problems that Tesla is having with the U.S. road safety agency. In the past three years it has opened investigations of Tesla’s “Autopilot” driver-assist system crashing into parked emergency vehicles, and problems with suspensions. At least 14 Teslas have crashed into emergency vehicles while using the Autopilot system.

The agency also is investigating complaints that Teslas can brake suddenly for no reason.

In February, NHTSA pressured Tesla into recalling nearly 363,000 vehicles with “Full Self-Driving” software because the system can break traffic laws. The system, which cannot drive itself, is being tested on public roads by as many as 400,000 Tesla owners. But NHTSA said in documents that it can make unsafe actions such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, going through a yellow traffic light without proper caution or failing to respond to changes in posted speed limits.

The U.S. Justice Department also has asked Tesla for documents from Tesla about “Full Self-Driving” and Autopilot.

NHTSA has sent investigators to 35 Tesla crashes in which automated systems are suspected of being used. Nineteen people have died in those crashes, including two motorcyclists.

Since January of 2022, Tesla has issued 20 recalls, including several that were required by NHTSA. The recalls include one from January of last year for “Full Self-Driving” vehicles being programmed to run stop signs at slow speeds

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

One of the four Americans who were kidnapped in Mexico last week was traveling for medical tourism,...
Jacqueline Howard and Janelle Chavez

Medical tourism to Mexico is on the rise, but it can come with risks

A growing number of Americans are traveling internationally to seek more affordable medical care, more timely care or access to certain treatments or procedures that are unapproved or unavailable in the U.S.
11 hours ago
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award Gala, ...
David Bauder and Jennifer Peltz

Fox chair Murdoch in filings says 2020 election ‘not stolen’

Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch said under oath that he believes the 2020 presidential election was free, fair and not stolen
1 day ago
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2...
Barbara Optutay

Elon Musk apologizes after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

After a former Twitter employee couldn't access his work computer and Twitter's HR couldn't tell him if he was an employee anymore, he did what is what's considered the new normal in Twitter: tag Elon Musk in a tweet.
1 day ago
FILE: A customer purchases a gun at Freddie Bear Sports on April 8, 2021, in Tinley Park, Illinois....
Associated Press

Connecticut sues Utah firearm company in ‘ghost gun’ lawsuit

Connecticut has sued four gun companies, one in Orem, Utah, accusing them of mailing illegal firearm parts with no serial numbers to an undercover state investigator.
1 day ago
Misty Lenwell, mother of Jayden Pienta, receives a hug after speaking to students during a walkout ...
Associated Press

School safety talks planned after California fatal stabbing

A Northern California school district plans to hear community concerns about campus safety in the wake of a fatal stabbing at a high school.
1 day ago
FILE: The Wall Street street sign is seen on Feb. 24, 2022, in New York City. U.S. stocks opened th...
STAN CHOE AP Business Writer

Stocks tumble on fears about faster rate hikes, Dow down 570

Stocks sank Tuesday raising worries about a possible recession down the line.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off