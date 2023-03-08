Close
LOCAL NEWS

Mind the Gap Music Festival at Gateway lineup released

Mar 8, 2023, 4:17 PM | Updated: 4:29 pm
The Mind the Gap Music Festival offers entertianment while sparking conversations and raising awareness about income, political and educational gaps along gender lines.(Mind The Gap Festival)
(Mind The Gap Festival)
Brooke Williams's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Mind the Gap Music Festival announced its lineup for the event on Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26, at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.

The festival will feature a range of genres with some big names and some up-and-coming artists, including local musicians.

“We believe that music has the power to bring people together, and our festival lineup is a reflection of our commitment to creating a space where diverse communities can come together and celebrate the power of music,” a press release stated.

It said the festival promises to entertain while sparking conversations and raising awareness about income, political and educational gaps along gender lines. It is headlined with Beach Bunny, Yaeji, with performances from several other national and international artists. Some local Utah musicians will take the stage, including Stella Standingbear26fix, and Drusky.

There will be a market with booths from locally owned businesses and artists, and a space reserved for nonprofit organizations to recruit advocates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m., with a portion of earnings from each ticket sold contributing to a scholarship fund for people interested in pursuing a degree in an entertainment industry at The Salt Lake Community College.

“We encourage our audience and attendees to learn more about these issues and take action to support organizations working towards gender equality, including the Utah Women and Leadership ProjectWomen’s Leadership InstituteBetter Days 2020People Helping People and more,” the press release stated.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @mindthegapfest

Mind the Gap Music Festival at Gateway lineup released