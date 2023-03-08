Close
CRIME

Police search for two suspects involved in vehicle, mail theft case

Mar 8, 2023, 3:41 PM
The two suspect that Sandy police are looking for. (Sandy Police)
BY
SANDY, Utah — Police are looking for a man and a woman who are suspected of stealing a car and using it to steal mail.

On Wednesday, the Sandy City Police Department posted that the two suspects stole an older model blue Jeep Liberty from Pleasant Grove with the spare tire missing from the back.

The two then allegedly stole mail from the area of Andorra Ln and Paulista Way in Sandy, Utah.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, there was a credit card in the stolen Jeep, and the two suspects used it in a Walmart in Midvale, Utah.

Police say the two took off the Jeep’s license plate when they stole the car.

“The male suspect is described as white, about 30 years old, with goatee stubble, wearing a grey hooded jacket, a red baseball cap with a black bill and dark colored logo or design, and black sunglasses, light grey sweat pants and red shoes with white accents,” according to the post. “The female suspect is described as white, with dark hair with light colored streaks, wearing glasses, a tan sweater, purple pants and black and white shoes.”

If you have any information about these two suspects, Sandy PD asks you to contact them at 801-799-3000 and reference case SY2023-11459.

