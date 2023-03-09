Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

City celebrates opening of Colony B, affordable housing in Ballpark area

Mar 8, 2023, 7:43 PM | Updated: 8:23 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City today celebrated the opening of a brand new affordable apartment complex in the Ballpark Neighborhood. It’s a public/private partnership that makes 140 units available right now. More than two dozen of those apartments are reserved for two groups of renters who really need them.

It’s the Colony B apartments right on 1300 S., in the 200 West block. It opened last week, and families are already moving in.

“I believe this is the year of affordable housing in Salt Lake City,” Mayor Erin Mendenhall said at an opening celebration.

Colony B is a five story, mixed-income, transit-oriented, residential development with 131 studio units, and nine one bedroom apartments. The Redevelopment Agency of Salt Lake City provided a $1.34 million loan for the project. More than 100 of the apartments will be rented at rates affordable to those making 25-50% of the area median income.

“But even the 34 units that are market rate are renting at about 70% of area median income. So, even our market rate units are affordable,” Josh Runhaar, executive director of the Neighborhood Nonprofit Housing Corporation said.

It’s a beautiful, new building with attractive common areas on each floor, beautiful views, and amenities that any renter would appreciate.

“It’s not about 140 units. It’s about 140 lives that we got to take part in changing,” Jake Williams, partner with defy Co. Labs, a developer on the project said.

Fifteen to 20 people have already moved in, and others are eager to join them.

“We’re excited to see the progress of this building,” Runhaar said. “We opened exactly a week ago, on March 1, and we are already 1/3 leased up. So we know the demand is there.”

Fifteen units are ADA accessible and 11 others are reserved for a population of young people in need of a new start.

“Eleven of these units are set aside for youth who are exiting the foster care system,” Mendenhall said. “And I understand from these partners that they’re having a hard time finding those applicants.“

So, those individuals may want to take a closer look.

“Housing is so essential to what we do as a city, and to what we need to do to support our neighbors,” said Darin Mano, Salt Lake City Council Chair.

For those who qualify studio apartments start around $400, which is affordable in this market.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

SNAP benefits, boosted during the COVID-19 pandemic, are returning to previously levels. It could i...
Ladd Egan

Utah Food Bank expects increased demand as boost to food stamps ends

The Utah Food Bank is gearing up for more demand for assistance after boosted food stamp benefits ended in February.
20 hours ago
Harrisville City volunteers fill up sand bags to prepare for the warming weather. (KSLTV/Mike Ander...
Mike Anderson

Utah homes could face flooding issues as weather warms up

Several Utah communities are asking homeowners to prepare for possible flooding as the weather warms up.
20 hours ago
14 year old girl with dark hair and hazel eyes...
Eliza Pace

14-year-old missing from Magna

The Unified Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
20 hours ago
The Mind the Gap Music Festival offers entertianment while sparking conversations and raising aware...
Brooke Williams

Mind the Gap Music Festival at Gateway lineup released

The Mind the Gap Music Festival announced its lineup for the event on Women's Equality Day, August 26, 2023 at The Gateway in Salt Lake City.
20 hours ago
Several indicators give DWR biologists valuable information about Utah's cougar population and how ...
Carter Williams

Group calls for Cox to veto Utah bill that opens door for year-round cougar hunting

A nonprofit is calling for Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to veto a bill about hunting season for mountain lions.
20 hours ago
The two suspect that Sandy police are looking for. (Sandy Police)...
Michael Houck

Police search for two suspects involved in vehicle, mail theft case

Sandy police are looking for a man and a woman who are suspected of stealing a car and using it to steal mail.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
City celebrates opening of Colony B, affordable housing in Ballpark area