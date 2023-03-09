Close
14-year-old missing from Magna

Mar 8, 2023, 5:58 PM
14 year old girl with dark hair and hazel eyes...
Fatima Santos, 14m was reported missing by Unified Police Department on March 8, 2023. (UPD)
(UPD)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

MAGNA, Utah — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Fatima Santos, went missing from Magna and was last seen wearing a black puffy coat.

Fatima is 5’2″ tall, 84 pounds, with auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone that has seen Fatima should call 801-840-4000 and reference case 23-24655.

14-year-old missing from Magna