LOCAL NEWS
14-year-old missing from Magna
Mar 8, 2023, 5:58 PM
(UPD)
MAGNA, Utah — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.
Fatima Santos, went missing from Magna and was last seen wearing a black puffy coat.
Fatima is 5’2″ tall, 84 pounds, with auburn hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone that has seen Fatima should call 801-840-4000 and reference case 23-24655.
