14-year-old missing from Magna

MAGNA, Utah — The Unified Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Fatima Santos, went missing from Magna and was last seen wearing a black puffy coat.

Fatima is 5’2″ tall, 84 pounds, with auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone that has seen Fatima should call 801-840-4000 and reference case 23-24655.