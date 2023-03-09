Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Rihanna sends flowers to senior citizens who replicated her Super Bowl performance

Mar 9, 2023, 8:39 AM
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Rihanna sent a gesture of appreciation to a few special fans who recreated her Super Bowl performance on Tik Tok.

The singer, who performed the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, provided inspiration to a group of residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who went viral with their own version of Rihanna’s show.

@arcadiasrlivingbg Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show 💃🪩🏈🤍🎶🎤 #seniorlivingcommunity #halftimeshow #SuperBowl #rihanna #fyp ♬ original sound – Brian Esperon

The ladies showed off the flowers from Rihanna and Jay-Z on social media.

The card was signed by Jay-Z, who sent the gift on behalf of Roc Nation, Rihanna’s record label. His message read, “We Love The TikTok Here At Roc Nation.”

The duo had sent 100 red roses.

The Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green’s viral TikTok video had been viewed over 30 million times. One fan commented, “Do we have to wait until we are seniors to live there?”

Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show was also used to reveal the singer’s pregnancy.

