Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ENTERTAINMENT

Utah loves film, especially horror — but not as much as California

Mar 9, 2023, 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:37 am
A New 'Lord of the Rings' movie series is in the works at Warner Bros. Elijah Wood, pictured here, ...
A New 'Lord of the Rings' movie series is in the works at Warner Bros. Elijah Wood, pictured here, starred as Frodo Baggins in the "Lord of the Rings" movie trilogy. (New Line Cinema/Everett Collection)
(New Line Cinema/Everett Collection)
Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah love movies, but not quite like Texas and California, at least according to a study.

The conclusion is based on the volume of searches per 100,000 people, conducted by Japan-101.com, using multiple movie and film genre related terms. Those searches revealed that not only do Utahns love the cinema, they also search horror movies the most. If that seems flawed, consider that the study says Utah has the highest interest of all states in musicals and animated movies.

That sounds like Utah.

California, that is the primary home of filmmaking in the U.S., if not the world, shows 1,296 monthly searches per 100,000 people, ahead of Texas’ 1,203 and The Beehive’s mark of 1,1880. The study cites Sundance as a possible motivator for Utah searches, but with all the out-of-state visitors and funds the winter independent film festival brings in, interest is high in other states too, probably including California.

Right behind Utah was Colorado and then Nevada, creating a block of western U.S. cities before New York jumped in at number six. Arizona followed at seven. However, other neighbors like New Mexico (17), Idaho (36) and Wyoming (39) didn’t share the interest with its western neighbors.

Movie-related searches per 100,000 people

  1. California 1,296.5
  2. Texas 1,203.3
  3. Utah 1,180.1
  4. Colorado 1,176.3
  5. Nevada 1,139.4
  6. New York 1,128.6
  7. Arizona 1,123.7
  8. Illinois 1,122.4
  9. Georgia 1,110.6
  10. Washington 1,103.4

Care to guess the the state with the fewest film searches per 100,000? South Dakota checks in at last, Mississippi was 49.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: GloRilla performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at C...
Associated Press

Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed

A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend concert by the rapper GloRilla in western New York, police said Thursday.
15 hours ago
Kevin Costner speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 20...
Madison Swenson

Two American West films by Kevin Costner to be shot in Washington County

Two Kevin Costner movies will be filmed in various locations of southern Utah in 2023.
3 days ago
FILE - Actor Ben Savage arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sep...
Associated Press

‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA

Actor Ben Savage has joined the race for a U.S. House seat in Southern California.
3 days ago
FILE - Gary Rossington of the band Lynyrd Skynyrd performs on Day 1 of the 2015 Big Barrel Country ...
Associated Press

Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington dead at 71

Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s last surviving original member who also helped write the classic “Sweet Home Alabama,” died Sunday at the age of 71.
4 days ago
A man points to a shelf of 'Funko Pop' at the tenth edition of DreamHack, at the Forum center Feria...
Nicole Goodkind

$30 million of Funko Pop! toys will be thrown in the trash

Thirty million dollars worth of Funko Pop! figures will soon make their way into the hands of a new collector: The garbage collector.
5 days ago
Rachael Ray in the kitchen on December 10, 2014. Celebrity chef Rachael Ray's talk show will come t...
Zoe Sottile

‘It’s time for me to move on:’ Rachael Ray’s talk show will end after 17 years on air

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray's talk show will come to an end after 17 years, according to CBS.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah loves film, especially horror — but not as much as California