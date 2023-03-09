Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Judge sends unlicensed Salt Lake eye doctor to prison in botched surgeries case

Mar 9, 2023, 11:34 AM
An unlicensed Salt Lake eye doctor was sentenced to prison Wednesday after prosecutors say he perfo...
An unlicensed Salt Lake eye doctor was sentenced to prison Wednesday after prosecutors say he performed botched surgeries that left patients with permanent or severe damage. (Yukai Peng/Deseret News)
(Yukai Peng/Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Salt Lake eye doctor was sentenced to prison Wednesday for performing surgeries despite his license being suspended.

Paul Wade Wyatt, 55, performed ophthalmology surgeries in Utah after his license was suspended in October 2016, leaving multiple people with permanent or severe injuries to their eyes, according to charging documents.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful professional conduct and two counts of aggravated assault, third-degree felonies. As part of a plea deal, multiple additional charges in two cases, one filed in September 2020 and another in November 2022, were dismissed.

Assistant attorney general Langdon Fisher said there were many problems with Wyatt’s surgeries, which he performed for cash payments and often for low-income patients.

Multiple licensed doctors confirmed extreme medical misconduct after reviewing information about a sampling of the patients seen by Wyatt, according to Fisher. He said Dr. Nick Mamalis, who specializes in eye surgeries at Moran Eye Center, noted three cataract surgery patients still had lens fragments in their eyes, something that is rarely an issue. He also said samples were never sent out for laboratory work, when sending samples for lab work is standard practice in eye care.

Wyatt continued performing unlawful surgeries despite multiple problems and did not stop until he faced outside intervention, according to Fisher. In one instance, a patient continued seeing Wyatt at least 23 times for follow-up appointments until Wyatt was charged.

Fisher argued that the unlicensed doctor should serve consecutive prison sentences for each of the charges because of the widespread harm caused by his actions.

Defense attorney Sarah Kuhn said although her client made poor decisions, he ideally wanted to help his patients. She argued for probation, saying it would be an appropriate sentence and it would give Wyatt an opportunity to show he can improve and work to help pay restitution to the victims.

Third District Judge Kristine Johnson said she did not think probation would reflect the damage caused by Wyatt, but she also said consecutive sentences would be unjust and far more severe than the sentencing guidelines prepared in the case by Adult Probation and Parole.

She ordered him to serve four terms of zero to five years in prison, but said they can be served concurrently.

Johnson scheduled a hearing for Wyatt on May 3 to address how much money Wyatt should need to pay as restitution to victims in the case. He agreed to pay restitution as part of the plea agreement.

At least one patient filed a civil lawsuit claiming surgeries performed by Wyatt left him permanently blind in one eye. The lawsuit said Wyatt would offer to perform cataract surgery for undocumented immigrants at his practice in Holladay for a fraction of the average cost. The lawsuit was dismissed due to lack of activity after Wyatt filed for bankruptcy.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Atiba Randall Jacobs...
Pat Reavey, ksl.com

Utah prison officer was punched, kicked, knocked unconscious and handcuffed, charges say

Two inmates were charged Wednesday in connection with a pair of recent assaults on corrections officers at the Utah State Prison.
15 hours ago
A man with outstanding warrants and a history of fleeing from police was arrested following a chase...
Pat Reavy

Fugitive arrested following police chase

A man with several outstanding warrants was arrested late Wednesday following a chase that involved the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.
15 hours ago
Filing your taxes can be time consuming, and costly. But, AARP Tax Aides offer the free help of tra...
Ayanna Likens

If you need help filing your taxes, there is a free local resource near you

It's tax season, and if you need help filing your taxes, there is now a free and local resource to help.
15 hours ago
(Shelby Lofton/KSL TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Wet winter means more digging out, prep work for ski resort employees

Before many Utahns were awake Thursday, Solitude Mountain Resort's employees were at work, clearing the snow that has continued to hit Utah and preparing to open.
15 hours ago
A New 'Lord of the Rings' movie series is in the works at Warner Bros. Elijah Wood, pictured here, ...
Larry D. Curtis

Utah loves film, especially horror — but not as much as California

Utah love movies, but not quite like Texas and California, at least according to a study from Japan-101.
15 hours ago
Save Money - First Time Homebuyer...
Tamara Vaifanua

Experts share 4 unconventional personal finance tips

Certified financial experts gave CNBC their take on some unconventional personal finance tips featured on a Reddit thread, and here's what they recommended.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Judge sends unlicensed Salt Lake eye doctor to prison in botched surgeries case