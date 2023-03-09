Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
AP

DA: Wrong photo led to NYC man’s faulty murder conviction

Mar 9, 2023, 1:19 PM | Updated: 1:25 pm
The Sheldon Thomas on the right was arrested for a crime because police deceptively used a photo in...
The Sheldon Thomas on the right was arrested for a crime because police deceptively used a photo in a 2004 murder case. After 18 years in prison, the DA is seeking to vacate his sentence of 25 years to life. (Brooklyn DA's office)
(Brooklyn DA's office)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — A photo of another person with the same name led to the wrongful arrest of a New York City man who has spent more than 18 years behind bars for murder, prosecutors said Thursday as they moved to vacate the conviction.

The prosecution of Sheldon Thomas, now 35, “was compromised from the very start by grave errors and lack of probable cause” to arrest him for the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Anderson Bercy on Dec. 24, 2004, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Thomas was one of three people charged with killing Bercy and wounding another teenager in a drive-by shooting.

A review of the case by the district attorney’s Conviction Review Unit found that the lead detective in the Bercy shooting asked to unseal a prior arrest of Thomas for allegedly pointing an inoperable gun at police officers so that detectives could use his picture in a photo lineup.

Detectives also obtained a photo of a different Sheldon Thomas and showed it to a witness they were questioning in Bercy’s shooting. The witness identified the second Sheldon Thomas as being in the car the shots were fired from, the investigation found.

Based on that identification, detectives went to the home of the first Sheldon Thomas and arrested him, investigators said.

The faulty photo identification came to light during a June 2006 pretrial hearing when Detective Robert Reedy admitted on cross-examination that the defendant’s photo had not been in the lineup.

The judge nonetheless found that there was probable cause to arrest Thomas based on “verified information from unknown callers” and the fact that he supposedly resembled the other Thomas, investigators said.

Thomas was convicted of second-degree murder and other charges and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Investigators from the Conviction Review Unit reinterviewed witnesses and found that the detectives, particularly Reedy, had harassed Thomas after his earlier gun arrest and that they coached a witness to identify Thomas as one of the shooters in the Bercy killing because they “were intent on arresting defendant.”

Reedy, then retired, was later disciplined following an investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau. A phone call seeking comment on the reinvestigation into the 2004 shooting was left Thursday with a number listed for a Robert Reedy.

Thomas was scheduled to appear in court Thursday before Judge Matthew J. D’Emic of Brooklyn state Supreme Court. The district attorney’s office said in its report that the conviction should be vacated and the case should not be retried because the evidence was defective.

Gonzalez called Thomas’ conviction “fundamentally unfair” and added, “I am determined to continue doing this critical work whenever we discover a questionable conviction in Brooklyn.”

An email seeking comment was sent to an attorney for Thomas.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

AP

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his regularly scheduled morning press conferenc...
Associated Press

Mexican president to US: Fentanyl is your problem

Mexico’s president said Thursday that his country does not produce or consume fentanyl, despite enormous evidence to the contrary.
15 hours ago
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico,...
Alfredo Peña

Apology letter found after US citizens killed in Mexico

Someone claiming to be the Mexican drug cartel allegedly responsible for the abduction of four Americans – two of whom died – has condemned the violence and purportedly turned over its own members who were involved to authorities.
15 hours ago
FILE - A house sits in Rock Creek after floodwaters washed away a road and a bridge in Red Lodge, M...
Seth Borenstein, AP Science Writer

La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone

Scientists say the La Nina weather phenomenon that increases Atlantic hurricane activity and worsens western drought is gone after three troublesome years.
15 hours ago
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were shot, W...
Associated Press

3 Los Angeles K-9 officers wounded; suspect dead in standoff

Authorities say three Los Angeles K-9 police officers who were shot and wounded in a confrontation with a wanted parolee are in stable condition and the suspect is dead.
15 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a closed-door policy m...
Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall

A spokesman for Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says the senator has been hospitalized after tripping and falling at a hotel.
15 hours ago
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Models, show detail, pose wearing Addidas Yeezy Boost shoes during Kan...
David McHugh

Adidas wonders what to do with Yeezy shoes after Ye split

Adidas is still wrestling with how to dispose of $1.3 billion worth of Yeezy shoes after its breakup with the rapper
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
DA: Wrong photo led to NYC man’s faulty murder conviction