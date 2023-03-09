Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
POSITIVELY 50+

If you need help filing your taxes, there is a free local resource near you

Mar 9, 2023, 12:58 PM | Updated: 12:59 pm
Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY, Utah — It’s tax season, and if you need help filing your taxes, there is a free and local resource to help. Filing your taxes can be time consuming, and costly. But, AARP Tax Aides offer the free help of trained volunteers.

“The people here know what they are doing so it’s very helpful,” said Christa Hegewald, who is receiving tax help.

“It’s a wonderful program for us older people,” said Sara Gledhill, who is also receiving tax help.

John Bianucci, site coordinator at the Holladay Library, said this resource is not just for older adults.

“We will do taxes for anybody, they don’t have to be AARP members, and don’t have to be over 65,” said Bianucci.

He said it’s a great resource because tax credits can change year to year.

“If you don’t know about these credits then you are missing out on a lot of money so it’s good to go to someone who is trained in tax law,” he said.

Each volunteer helps about 5 people a day.

“I just do it because it’s a nice way to help the community and it saves taxpayer money, so they don’t have to pay for professional taxpayer to do them,” Bianucci said.

Hegewald has come here every year for the last ten years to get her taxes done.

“I never have any problems, everything is correct,” she said. “It’s just perfect for me.”

Gledhill said she needed some tax help this year, as she just went back to work, and is thankful for a resource like this.

“They do everything, they prepare it and file it, it’s like a one stop shop,” she said.

The deadline to file your taxes is April 15th. There are eight AARP Tax Aide sites across Utah that can help, and some still have appointments available.

To find one near you, visit their website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Positively 50+

Rose is holding a basket of crochet creations in front of a childrens hospital....
Ayanna Likens

Why staying independent is important to the health and well-being of seniors

Independence is important to the physical and mental well-being of every person, none more so than seniors. Here is some tips and tricks to help give seniors an independent life.
22 days ago
...
Ayanna Likens

New class helps seniors improve their balance

According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of injury and death among adults 65 and older. But they do not have be an inevitable part of aging, which is why the Draper Senior Center is now offering a Tai Chi class.
2 months ago
...
Ayanna Likens

Volunteers helping homebound seniors feel a little less lonely this holiday season

The most wonderful time of year can also be the loneliest time of year for those that don't have any family close by. But AARP volunteers are helping them feel a little less lonely.
3 months ago
Medicare open enrollment is now open until December 7th and there is help out there if you are look...
Ayanna Likens

Wanting to change your Medicare plan? There’s help out there

Choosing a health care plan can be overwhelming, especially for older Americans who want to be prepared if their health takes a turn.
4 months ago
The 35th Annual Senior Games take place in St. George through October 15....
Ayanna Likens

Thousands competing in 35th annual Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George

Seniors from all over the world have traveled to Southern Utah to play in the 35thannual Huntsman Senior Games.
5 months ago
...
Ayanna Likens

Moab woman receives award for helping build affordable housing

Home and rent prices continue to rise across Utah, and in the Moab, it's become a crisis. But one woman is trying to fix that.
6 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
If you need help filing your taxes, there is a free local resource near you