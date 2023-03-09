If you need help filing your taxes, there is a free local resource near you

HOLLADAY, Utah — It’s tax season, and if you need help filing your taxes, there is a free and local resource to help. Filing your taxes can be time consuming, and costly. But, AARP Tax Aides offer the free help of trained volunteers.

“The people here know what they are doing so it’s very helpful,” said Christa Hegewald, who is receiving tax help.

“It’s a wonderful program for us older people,” said Sara Gledhill, who is also receiving tax help.

John Bianucci, site coordinator at the Holladay Library, said this resource is not just for older adults.

“We will do taxes for anybody, they don’t have to be AARP members, and don’t have to be over 65,” said Bianucci.

He said it’s a great resource because tax credits can change year to year.

“If you don’t know about these credits then you are missing out on a lot of money so it’s good to go to someone who is trained in tax law,” he said.

Each volunteer helps about 5 people a day.

“I just do it because it’s a nice way to help the community and it saves taxpayer money, so they don’t have to pay for professional taxpayer to do them,” Bianucci said.

Hegewald has come here every year for the last ten years to get her taxes done.

“I never have any problems, everything is correct,” she said. “It’s just perfect for me.”

Gledhill said she needed some tax help this year, as she just went back to work, and is thankful for a resource like this.

“They do everything, they prepare it and file it, it’s like a one stop shop,” she said.

The deadline to file your taxes is April 15th. There are eight AARP Tax Aide sites across Utah that can help, and some still have appointments available.

To find one near you, visit their website.