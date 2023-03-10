Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

45 is the new 50 when it comes to colon cancer screenings

Mar 9, 2023, 6:34 PM
Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

HEBER CITY, Utah — March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and 45 is the new 50 when it comes to colon cancer screenings.

Dr. Holly Clark, gastroenterologist at Intermountain Heber Valley Hospital, and Park City Hospital said she is seeing a higher number of adults under 55 diagnosed with colon cancer.

She said in 1995, only ten percent of people under 55 were diagnosed with colon cancer. In 2022, it went up to 21 percent.

“It’s a striking change and we are not sure why,” she said.

Dr. Clark said to reduce your risk, she recommends eating a plant-based diet, limit your intake of char-grilled meat and red meat, get more exercise, and don’t smoke.

She added those steps won’t entirely remove the risk — colon cancer can also be linked to genetics.

“Many of these things are common sense things that prevent not only colon cancer but other cancers as well,” Dr. Clark said.

Jeffrey Gray and his wife decided to go get their colonoscopy screening done last December.

“My wife and I decided to have an awesome date night, so why not go in and drink some fun substances and laugh at each other on the toilet,” he said.

During the screening, Dr. Clark used new technology called the GI Genius and it found something abnormal in his screening.

“GI Genius picked up this very subtle abnormality near his appendix, it was a tumor,” Dr. Clark said.

She said the GI Genius helps identify smaller polyps’ traditional scans may miss, but they were able to quickly and safely remove Gray’s tumor.

“Who knows what it could have metastasized to, a stage one tumor, that’s a pretty scary thing,” Gray said.

Gray said he is so thankful that he went to get a colonoscopy before 50, and recommends other people do as well.

“Divine intervention helped me personally,” he said. “No matter how strong we think we are, or how immune we feel, things do happen.”

Dr. Clark said that it’s crucial to go and get a colonoscopy because colon cancer does not really present symptoms until it’s too late. But when diagnosed early, it’s very treatable.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Your Life Your Health

(KSL TV)...
Ayanna Likens

Why helmet safety is important when playing in the snow

All of the recent snowfall in Utah has created every kid's winter wonderland, but if you plan to hit the sledding hill, there are a few things to keep in mind. 
8 days ago
Linda LeCheminant...
Ayanna Likens

Why it’s important to recognize your risk for heart disease 

February is National Heart Month and heart disease is the number one killer in the United States for both men and women. But there are some ways that you can change your lifestyle to help prevent it.
15 days ago
Ross heart procedure...
Ayanna Likens

Complex heart surgery at Primary Children’s is saving lives

February is Heart Health Month, and a young Idaho boy is thriving because of a heart procedure gaining traction at Intermountain's Primary Children's Hospital. 
22 days ago
Andelyn Jensen...
Ayanna Likens

A resource that can help prevent sports-related injuries

In the United States there are more than 3.5 million sports-related injuries for children and teens each year, according to a study from John Hopkins Medicine. 
29 days ago
(Chopper 5)...
Ayanna Likens

How does Utah’s air quality compare to other states?

Air quality seems to be top of mind for most Utahns. But how does it compare to other states?
1 month ago
Mike Hayes says he noticed changes when he started intermittent fasting...
Ayanna Likens

The health benefits of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting has become increasingly popular and health experts say there are some benefits to it.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
45 is the new 50 when it comes to colon cancer screenings