Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Utah prison officer was punched, kicked, knocked unconscious and handcuffed, charges say

Mar 9, 2023, 1:54 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm
Atiba Randall Jacobs...
Atiba Randall Jacobs, 27,has been charged in connection with an attack on a corrections officer at the Utah State Prison in January that left the officer unconscious. (Utah Department of Corrections)
(Utah Department of Corrections)
Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Two inmates were charged Wednesday in connection with a pair of recent assaults on corrections officers at the Utah State Prison.

Court documents reveal horrific details of an attack on one officer that left him with numerous injuries, and reveal that an inmate involved in a second attack has a lengthy history of violence toward both officers and other inmates.

Atiba Randall Jacobs, 27, was charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault by a prisoner causing injury and aggravated kidnapping, first-degree felonies.

Travis Brandon Bennett, 34, was charged with aggravated assault by a prisoner, a first-degree felony. Prosecutors have requested Bennett be classified as a habitual offender, which would make him eligible for enhanced penalties if convicted.

Travis Brandon Bennett, 34, was charged with aggravated assault by a prisoner in connection with a vicious attack on a corrections officer at Utah’s state prison in February. (Utah Department of Corrections)

Between Jan. 21 and Feb. 4, at least three corrections officers were attacked in separate incidents at the new Utah State Correctional Facility, 1480 N. 8000 West.

Jacobs was out of his cell on Jan. 31 and hiding in the shower area when an officer “entered the section and did a quick check to see if the day rooms were empty. Jacobs ducked down and sneaked up behind (the officer), punching him in the head with his right fist,” according to charging documents.

Jacobs threw the officer onto the concrete floor and punched him nine times, according to the charges, then stood up and kicked the officer an additional four times in the head, leaving him unconscious. Investigators say Jacobs took the officer’s handcuffs and attempted to put them on the officer.

The officer, however, regained consciousness and attempted to call for help on his radio.

“Jacobs pulled the radio mic out of (the officer’s) hands and flipped him over to try to take the radio off (his) belt. (The officer) was on his hands and knees and Jacobs pulled the radio from his belt and punched him two more times,” the charges state. Jacobs then took a pen from the officer’s belt and “held it like a shank,” before throwing it away. He “slammed (the officer’s) head down on the concrete and finished putting the cuffs on him. Jacobs then left with (the officer’s) radio.”

The officer “struggled to get up and slipped in his blood, falling into the glass of an inmate’s cell, face first,” according to the charges.

The officer was able to make his way through the section and was eventually pulled out of the area by other officers. He was taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with a number of fractures to his face, the court documents state. He later told an investigator that “in addition to having fractured eye sockets, he would need surgery to reconstruct his nasal cavities, and he also had two broken teeth which would require crowns. (The officer) said his memory of the assault was spotty due to being knocked unconscious.”

Court records indicate Jacobs punched another officer in the head while he was being held in the Salt Lake County Jail in 2021.

On Feb. 4, a couple of days after that officer was attacked, another inmate — Bennett — became upset with a corrections sergeant about his “rec time.” The sergeant “opened the gunport to speak with Bennett. Bennett reached through the gunport and punched (the sergeant) in the face. (He) sustained a closed nasal fracture,” according to the charges.

Bennett is accused of attacking another corrections sergeant in October. In that case, Bennett was apparently upset about not being moved to another housing unit. Bennett sneaked up on the sergeant from behind, punched him in the head and face and knocked him to the ground, and attempted to stab him with a toothbrush that had a razor attached to it, charging documents state. The sergeant had to be helped by other officers and inmates who pulled Bennett off of him.

Court records show the incident was the latest in a string of attacks by Bennett while incarcerated:

  • In February, Bennett attempted to “slice” another inmate with a similar weapon.
  • In 2018, Bennett threw a milk carton filled with urine on two corrections officers.
  • In 2017, Bennett stabbed his cellmate while he was sleeping.
  • In 2016, while being checked out at a local hospital, Bennett punched a corrections guard in the head, “almost knocking him out.”
  • In 2011, Bennett was convicted of aggravated assault by a prisoner in Sanpete County.

Just days after the DOC successfully transferred more than 2,400 inmates from the old Draper site to the Utah State Correctional Facility (USCF), a report was filed for an assault on a corrections officer.

It would become the first of at least 23 assaults against corrections officers reported at USCF in the prison’s first several months of operation. The incidents largely involved physical combativeness or violence by inmates or throwing or using objects against officers intended to cause harm.

In some of the worst cases, the inmate attacks sent officers to the hospital bloody and beaten.

In one of those assaults, a sergeant working in a section alone was attacked by an inmate with a homemade weapon made from a toothbrush attached to broken razor blades. According to the report, the inmate slashed and punched the sergeant in the face, and other inmates had to jump in to stop the attack until responding officers could get there.

A couple of weeks ago, administrators with the Utah Department of Corrections said several steps have been taken to help prevent future assaults against officers. But officers are currently required to work mandatory overtime shifts to make up for a large staffing shortage.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

A man with outstanding warrants and a history of fleeing from police was arrested following a chase...
Pat Reavy

Fugitive arrested following police chase

A man with several outstanding warrants was arrested late Wednesday following a chase that involved the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.
15 hours ago
The Sheldon Thomas on the right was arrested for a crime because police deceptively used a photo in...
Associated Press

DA: Wrong photo led to NYC man’s faulty murder conviction

A photo of another person with the same name led to the wrongful arrest of a New York City man who has spent more than 18 years behind bars for murder
15 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: GloRilla performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at C...
Associated Press

Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed

A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend concert by the rapper GloRilla in western New York, police said Thursday.
15 hours ago
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his regularly scheduled morning press conferenc...
Associated Press

Mexican president to US: Fentanyl is your problem

Mexico’s president said Thursday that his country does not produce or consume fentanyl, despite enormous evidence to the contrary.
15 hours ago
An unlicensed Salt Lake eye doctor was sentenced to prison Wednesday after prosecutors say he perfo...
Emily Ashcraft

Judge sends unlicensed Salt Lake eye doctor to prison in botched surgeries case

A Salt Lake eye doctor was sentenced to prison Wednesday for performing surgeries despite his license being suspended.
15 hours ago
The two suspect that Sandy police are looking for. (Sandy Police)...
Michael Houck

Police search for two suspects involved in vehicle, mail theft case

Sandy police are looking for a man and a woman who are suspected of stealing a car and using it to steal mail.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah prison officer was punched, kicked, knocked unconscious and handcuffed, charges say