Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Fugitive arrested following police chase

Mar 9, 2023, 1:50 PM
A man with outstanding warrants and a history of fleeing from police was arrested following a chase...
A man with outstanding warrants and a history of fleeing from police was arrested following a chase in Salt Lake County Wednesday night. (Rafa Jodar, Shutterstock)
(Rafa Jodar, Shutterstock)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

TAYLORSVILLE — A man with several outstanding warrants was arrested late Wednesday following a chase that involved the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

On Feb. 2, police attempted to pull over Darrell Raoul Johnson, 32, of Salt Lake City, who had warrants out for his arrest, but he fled “and a short pursuit occurred until Johnson ran a red light causing a risk to the public and (the pursuit) was terminated,” according to a police booking affidavit.

On Wednesday, Taylorsville police received a tip that Jonson was in the area of 4000 S. Redwood Road. He was spotted walking out of an apartment and getting into a pickup truck. Police say they attempted to pull the vehicle over near 3300 South about 10:30 p.m., but it fled.

“The Department of Public Safety helicopter continued air surveillance while calling out where the vehicle was going. Tire deflating devices were deployed and successful. The vehicle came to a stop at 2100 S. Main,” the affidavit states.

Police say Johnson obeyed commands for a “brief second,” then took off running and attempted to hide under a car, but was arrested a short time later with the help of a police K-9.

Two other people, who were also in the pickup, told police Johnson had a gun and ordered them not to stop, and said they “feared for their (lives) during the incident,” the affidavit states.

Because of that, Johnson was arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated kidnapping, failing to stop at the command of police and failing to pull over, in addition to his outstanding warrants.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Atiba Randall Jacobs...
Pat Reavey, ksl.com

Utah prison officer was punched, kicked, knocked unconscious and handcuffed, charges say

Two inmates were charged Wednesday in connection with a pair of recent assaults on corrections officers at the Utah State Prison.
15 hours ago
The Sheldon Thomas on the right was arrested for a crime because police deceptively used a photo in...
Associated Press

DA: Wrong photo led to NYC man’s faulty murder conviction

A photo of another person with the same name led to the wrongful arrest of a New York City man who has spent more than 18 years behind bars for murder
15 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: GloRilla performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at C...
Associated Press

Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed

A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend concert by the rapper GloRilla in western New York, police said Thursday.
15 hours ago
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gives his regularly scheduled morning press conferenc...
Associated Press

Mexican president to US: Fentanyl is your problem

Mexico’s president said Thursday that his country does not produce or consume fentanyl, despite enormous evidence to the contrary.
15 hours ago
An unlicensed Salt Lake eye doctor was sentenced to prison Wednesday after prosecutors say he perfo...
Emily Ashcraft

Judge sends unlicensed Salt Lake eye doctor to prison in botched surgeries case

A Salt Lake eye doctor was sentenced to prison Wednesday for performing surgeries despite his license being suspended.
15 hours ago
The two suspect that Sandy police are looking for. (Sandy Police)...
Michael Houck

Police search for two suspects involved in vehicle, mail theft case

Sandy police are looking for a man and a woman who are suspected of stealing a car and using it to steal mail.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Fugitive arrested following police chase