Fugitive arrested following police chase

TAYLORSVILLE — A man with several outstanding warrants was arrested late Wednesday following a chase that involved the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter.

On Feb. 2, police attempted to pull over Darrell Raoul Johnson, 32, of Salt Lake City, who had warrants out for his arrest, but he fled “and a short pursuit occurred until Johnson ran a red light causing a risk to the public and (the pursuit) was terminated,” according to a police booking affidavit.

On Wednesday, Taylorsville police received a tip that Jonson was in the area of 4000 S. Redwood Road. He was spotted walking out of an apartment and getting into a pickup truck. Police say they attempted to pull the vehicle over near 3300 South about 10:30 p.m., but it fled.

“The Department of Public Safety helicopter continued air surveillance while calling out where the vehicle was going. Tire deflating devices were deployed and successful. The vehicle came to a stop at 2100 S. Main,” the affidavit states.

Police say Johnson obeyed commands for a “brief second,” then took off running and attempted to hide under a car, but was arrested a short time later with the help of a police K-9.

Two other people, who were also in the pickup, told police Johnson had a gun and ordered them not to stop, and said they “feared for their (lives) during the incident,” the affidavit states.

Because of that, Johnson was arrested for investigation of two counts of aggravated kidnapping, failing to stop at the command of police and failing to pull over, in addition to his outstanding warrants.