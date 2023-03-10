Close
More traffic impacts for West Davis Highway Project

Mar 9, 2023, 6:30 PM
West Davis Highway Project map...
BY
FARMINGTON, Utah — The West Davis Highway Project is ramping up and so are its closures.

The new 16-mile four-lane highway has been years in the making. Crews are working on some finishing touches.

Work on the bridge connecting the new West Davis Highway to Interstate 15 continues to make progress. But crews need space and time to make it happen.

Thursday night between Park Lane and Parish Lane the Utah Department of Transportation will close four southbound lanes on I-15 starting at 8 p.m. That will leave only one lane open southbound from Farmington to Centerville until the lanes reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.

UDOT encouraged drivers to take Legacy Parkway during that time to avoid delays.

“It’s not only about moving vehicles, we are talking about ten miles of new trails and trail connections to we are kind of focusing on all methods of transportation, vehicles, biking, walking. We want to make sure we have an eye on all of those modes,” UDOT spokesman John Gleason explained. What we have right now is that if you’re living out in that western part of Davis County, Weber County, and you are traveling on west routes to get to I-15 and those routes can get clogged up.”

While the project may be a highway headache, UDOT said western Davis County and Weber County communities continue to grow and that leads to increased traffic. This project is intended to help alleviate all that extra traffic by meeting transportation needs.

You can follow the progress of the project here.

