One dead, one injured in Utah avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized after both individuals were buried in an avalanche.

According to Summit County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday, dispatch received a call of an avalanche in the Weber Canyon backcountry.

Multiple agencies responded and located to individuals who were buried by the avalanche. Life saving measures were performed but one person was pronounced dead. The other was transported to a nearby hospital.

The person who was hospitalized is expected to survive according to officials. No details were available about the ages or sex of the victims and it is not known if they were with a larger group.

A social media post from police stated, “Due to the location of this incident, specific details of the incident and the individuals involved are unknown at this time. We do not anticipate receiving updated information for several hours. We will update our social media as more information becomes available.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.