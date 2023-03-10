Fetch dog daycare shut down due to ‘potentially unsafe conditions’

SALT LAKE CITY — A South Salt Lake dog daycare has been shut down by the city over allegations of unsafe conditions and potential public health hazards.

The city issued the emergency suspension for Fetch dog daycare and overnight boarding on March 2.

In a statement, the city said the suspension was “due to concerns regarding potentially unsafe conditions and potential public health hazards.”

The owners of the business, located at 2626 South 300 West, said they categorically deny the allegations.

When Fetch was shut down, the city removed 24 dogs from the business and transferred them to the city’s animal shelter.

“All have since gone home,” Julie Taylor, the city’s communication and outreach manager said. “Arrangements have been made or folks have returned from vacation.”

Taylor said that a complaint led to an inspection of Fetch’s facility.

“Our main concern was safety and health,” she said. “It was found that Fetch had some potential health concerns, some potential safety concerns.”

The owners of Fetch said the city’s action was an overreach and called it an unlawful shutdown.

“We’ve passed every inspection, every random and routine South Salt Lake City Animal Services inspection,” co-owner Jason Brown said.

Brown and his wife said they deny the allegations of unsafe conditions. They also said that the city didn’t provide details about what potentially needs to be fixed.

“We have very up-to-date sanitary standards here,” co-owner Allison Jeffery said.

“She started this businesses and we’re in the business for one reason: to love and care for dogs,” Brown said. “We both find it offensive because we love our dogs.”

Fetch’s attorney told KSL that the closure is causing the company to lose money and that due process wasn’t followed. He’s seeking a temporary restraining order against the city so that Fetch can reopen.

The spokesperson for South Salt Lake said this is an ongoing investigation and that she can’t share more details.

“It is the city’s position that a code was violated and therefore an emergency suspension was issued,” Taylor said.