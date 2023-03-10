Close
LOCAL NEWS

BREAKING: Utah house explodes with people inside

Mar 9, 2023, 7:17 PM | Updated: 10:31 pm
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
CACHE JUNCTION, Utah — Firefighters performed rescue operations after a house explosion near Newton Thursday evening with people inside.

According to Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi with Cache County Sheriff’s Office a powerful explosion went off in the home this evening.

There were multiple fire units on scene engaging in rescue and fire operations.  Bartschi said there were people inside the home located near 5680 N State Route 23.

According to Bartschi, one man was “blown” from the home and gave him burns to both of his arms.

Rescuers were able to pull a woman from the debris. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Another man is still missing.

“They’ve been moving products, they’ve been having to put a lot of water on the fire to try to knock it down. When we’re talking about rescue operations in regard to fire personnel…that means that they’re willing to risk their own safety for the safety of the individuals inside the fire,” Bartschi said.

Rescuers are still working to find the missing man among the rubble in hopes of survival of the blast and fire.

Deputies say it’s too soon to really have any idea about how this explosion happened. They say the State Fire Marshal is on scene, along with liquid propane experts, and they’re taking a closer look at all of this.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

