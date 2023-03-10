Close
LOCAL NEWS

One dead, two seriously injured in Utah house explosion

Mar 9, 2023, 7:17 PM | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 8:38 am
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

CACHE JUNCTION, Utah — One person was killed and two others were critically injured in an explosion at a Cache County home Thursday evening.

Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said a powerful explosion went off in the home, which is located near 5700 W. state Route 23, about 11 miles northwest of Logan.

“While it wasn’t a raging inferno or a large fire immediately after, it continued to grow and got bigger immediately following this explosion,” Bartschi said.

Multiple fire units responded and assisted in rescue and fire operations. According to Bartschi, one man was blown from the home and suffered burns on both of his arms.

Rescuers were also able to pull a woman from the debris. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Late Thursday night, first responders located the body of a third person who was in the home at the time of the explosion.

Deputies say it’s too soon to really have any idea about how this explosion happened. They say the Utah State Fire Marshal was on scene, along with liquid propane experts, and they’re looking into what may have caused the explosion.

