Working to keep garbage pickup running after snow piles up

Despite snowstorms forecasted for the next week, a popular bulk pickup program in Sandy is moving forward on schedule.

SANDY, Utah — Despite snowstorms forecasted for the next week, a popular bulk pickup program in Sandy is moving forward on schedule.

“Absolutely, and it needs to stay on schedule for multiple reasons,” said Michael Gladbach, Director of Public Works for Sandy City. “When were done with spring bulk waste we start road maintenance.”

Starting Monday, most of Sandy City’s snowplow’s will unhook their blades and start picking up bulk waste. They’ll begin on the west side of the city where snow along the curb is nearly melted. By May, pick up will reach homes near Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“We’re going to work west to east,” Gladbach said. “The last area is by the golf course by May 30th.”

Sandy residents should have received mailers notifying them of their neighborhood’s pick-up date, as well as instructions on what can and can’t be disposed of.

“26,000 mailers went out to 26k homes every house is scheduled,” Gladbach said.

Sandy City Public Works Director Michael Gladbach is asking the city’s residents to follow the guidelines for using the bulk waste program, all piles need to be two feet from the curb and three feet from any storm drain, and place bulk waste curbside no sooner than 72 hours prior to your home’s collection date.

“Storm water is what this is really all about, we don’t want this stuff in the gutter or near an inlet box because you don’t want contaminates going into the storm drain system,” he said.

For homes that still have large piles of snow blocking the curb where bulk waste would typically pick up, Gladbach suggests moving the pile to an open space or placing it in front of the snow pile.

“If you’re in that rare spot where you have a little snow in your gutter just keep it away from the snow.”

For more information visit the website.