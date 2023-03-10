Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Sheriff: Vehicle crashes in airport terminal, driver charged

Mar 10, 2023, 11:58 AM | Updated: 11:59 am
This photo provided by New Hanover County Sheriff’s office shows a vehicle had breached the fence...
This photo provided by New Hanover County Sheriff’s office shows a vehicle had breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac at the Wilmington International Airport on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Wilmington, N.C. The sheriff's office identified the driver as 37-year-old Tray Anthony Dvorak and said he was charged with assault, trespassing, speeding, disorderly conduct and resisting a government official. (New Hanover County Sheriff’s office via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(New Hanover County Sheriff’s office via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A vehicle crashed inside a terminal at the Wilmington International Airport in North Carolina, but no one was injured, officials said.

Deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday night to a report that a car had breached the airport’s fence and drove onto the tarmac, the agency said. The vehicle then retreated from the tarmac and was engaged by deputies before crashing through the doors and windows of a terminal and ending up inside of it, the statement said. No one was injured, officials said.

The driver, Tray Anthony Dvorak, 37, was charged with assault, trespassing on airport property, speeding to elude arrest, disorderly conduct and resisting a government official, the sheriff’s office said. It wasn’t immediately clear if Dvorak has an attorney.

The airport said in a statement that it remained open with minimal impact to its operations.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Silicon Valley Bank Headquarters As Shares Sink...
Allison Morrow and Matt Egan, CNN

Silicon Valley Bank collapse sends markets, tech startups scrambling

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed Friday morning after a stunning 48 hours in which a bank run and a capital crisis led to the second-largest failure of a financial institution in US history.
15 hours ago
Newly approved migraine drug, nasal spray Zavzpret, from Pfizer. (Pfizer via CNN)...
Brenda Goodman

FDA approves new nasal spray to treat migraine headaches in adults, Pfizer says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new nasal spray as a rapid treatment for migraine pain in adults.
15 hours ago
FILE - Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison after conviction in double murder trial during his...
Associated Press

Attorneys appeal Alex Murdaugh’s convictions, life sentence

Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh have filed a notice to appeal his convictions for the murder of his wife and son along with his two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.
15 hours ago
Tired woman sleeping on the table in the kitchen at breakfast. Trying to drink morning coffee...
Sandee LaMotte

Daylight Saving Time is three days away. Is it too late to start adjusting?

Are you ready to move your clocks forward by an hour this weekend?
2 days ago
A honeybee (center) performs a waggle dance, according to a new study. The bee is blurry because sh...
Mindy Weisberger

Bees learn waggle dance moves with a little help from their coworkers

Booty-shaking worker bees guide their fellow workers to pollen by a form of communication known as "waggle dancing" — performing steps that map out where food is located and how far it is from the hive.
2 days ago
The Sheldon Thomas on the right was arrested for a crime because police deceptively used a photo in...
Associated Press

NYC man freed after wrong photo led to murder conviction

A photo of another person with the same name led to the wrongful arrest of a New York City man who has spent more than 18 years behind bars for murder
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Sheriff: Vehicle crashes in airport terminal, driver charged