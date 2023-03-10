Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ROAD TO ZERO

Tips for driving safely after daylight saving time change

Mar 10, 2023, 11:30 AM
(Pixabay)...
(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Daylight saving is Sunday, which means it’s time to move our clocks forward an hour. The change may impact our traveling abilities, so here are some tips to keep you safe out on the roads, courtesy of Zero Fatalities.

The two major travel risks involved with the time change are: poor visibility due to less light in the morning and drowsiness due to a change in sleep cycle

To keep yourself and others safe during the darker commute:

  • Drivers should be on the lookout for bicyclists, pedestrians or motorcyclists
    • Slow down if needed, especially in neighborhoods, near schools and around intersections
  • Vulnerable roadway users — pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists — should do everything in their power to be seen by drivers
    • Wear reflective gear and lights, be predictable, use traffic safety devices, obey traffic laws, and make eye contact with drivers
  • All road users should drive sober, eliminate distractions, and best focus on the task of driving/walking/biking
  • Parents should take to children and teens about the risks and safety tips for daylight saving

To avoid drowsy driving:

  • Make sure you are awake and alert before driving/walking/biking
  • If you experience sleepiness while driving, pull over to a safe place and take a power nap
  • You can reduce your risk for daylight saving-induced drowsiness by resetting your internal body clock slowly
    • For the next two nights, set your alarm clock for 15 minutes earlier and go to bed 15-30 minutes earlier than usual
    • Be active and enjoy the weekend so it will be easier to fall asleep earlier

For additional information and tips, click here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Road to Zero

school crossing...
Katija Stjepovic

Utah lawmakers consider return of photo radar

A new bill before the legislature would bring photo radar back to Utah as speeding in construction and school zones becomes a growing safety concern.
15 days ago
One person killed crash...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Driver killed in weather-related crash on I-15

One person was killed in a weather-related crash on I-15 on Wednesday.
16 days ago
emergency lights...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

UHP: Alleged drunk driver doing doughnuts on I-80, going wrong way

As if the weather wasn't already creating enough hazardous driving conditions, Utah Highway Patrol troopers say they also had to deal with an impaired driver who was driving the wrong way and doing doughnuts on the freeway Wednesday morning.
17 days ago
This still from a UDOT video shows the new wrong way signs lighting up as a test vehicle drives the...
Josh Ellis

UDOT to install new wrong-way driver detection and alert systems

UDOT is installing a new system to reduce the number of wrong-way drivers on Utah's freeways.
26 days ago
Cars lined up in Cottonwood canyon...
Ladd Egan

Traffic laws in Cottonwood canyons frustrate drivers

It’s been a winter full of snowstorms and powder days, but also a season of traffic headaches for drivers in the Cottonwood canyons.
29 days ago
Railroad crossing safety...
Katija Stjepovic

Bill to make Utah railroad crossings safer advances in House

As the beehive state continues to grow, more people are commuting, whether by car, train, or foot, we have seen more collisions on Utah's railroads.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Tips for driving safely after daylight saving time change