Victim in house explosion identified; rescue video released

CACHE JUNCTION, Utah — Deputies with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man who was killed in a house explosion and released body camera video from the rescue efforts.

Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said the powerful explosion went off in the home Thursday evening, which is located near 5700 W. state Route 23, about 11 miles northwest of Logan.

“While it wasn’t a raging inferno or a large fire immediately after, it continued to grow and got bigger immediately following this explosion,” Bartschi said.

The home’s three occupants were identified as Caryn, John and Joshua Mullin. First responders found Caryn and Joshua Mullin in the home with serious injuries.

Bartschi said Caryn Mullin was taken to Logan Regional Hospital with multiple fractures and burns to her body. She was later transported to McKay-Dee Hospital for additional care.

On Friday, deputies released body camera video showing the rescue efforts to pull her from the debris and get her to the hospital for medical care.

“The men and women who put their lives on the line to save Caryn demonstrated heroic behaviors, as expected in Cache County,” Bartschi said.

Joshua Mullin suffered multiple burns on his arms, chest and face after being “blown from the home” and was taken to Cache Valley Hospital for treatment. Deputies said he is sedated and “has a long recovery ahead of him.”

Around midnight, crews found the body of John Mullin, who was killed in the explosion.

“Our sincerest condolences to the family of the victims involved in this incident,” Bartschi said in a press release.

Bartschi said the Mullins are professional dog breeders and were licensed, per county statute. Crews found 16 dogs in the home after the explosion, five of which were taken to the New Vision Intake and Animal Shelter for treatment.

Three of the dogs were in critical condition, and two were in good condition, according to Bartschi.

All the other dogs on the property are being taken care of by family members, including approximately 30 dogs that were in a separate structure on the property at the time of the explosion.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jellis9