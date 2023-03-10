Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Utah math teacher blazing trail as world arm wrestling champion

Mar 10, 2023, 1:48 PM
Karah Brackin's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN, Utah — In the Jordan School District, there is a teacher who said after weightlifting for some time, she felt like she needed a competitive outlet. She decided to turn to a niche sport: arm wrestling.

Sarah LaFond said she’s always loved a good challenge.

“Most people’s first thing is, ‘Wait, really?’ They think I’m joking,’” said LaFond, a math teacher at Mountain Ridge High School.

KSL visited her classroom Friday, where a variety of arm-wrestling medals — silver, bronze, and gold — were on display.

The notorious school introductions, where everyone takes turns sharing a few fun facts about yourself, catch attention in her classroom when it is her turn to share.

“I arm wrestle,” LaFond said.

Her biggest win yet: the titleholder for this year’s female world championship in arm wrestling.

She said some competitors in that competition hailed from Sweden, Poland and Canada.

LaFond pulled up a video on her laptop Friday that captured the moment she became the female world arm wrestling champion.

“I didn’t think I had a chance to come back from that position, but I was gonna fight the whole time,” LaFond said.

In a sport that is male dominated, she is trailblazing a path for her and other women.

“When I was very young, I wanted to show I could do what the boys could do,” LaFond said. “Lots of women in our society and America don’t view strength as positive. We’re not encouraged to show strength emotionally, physically in any way.”

Through arm wrestling, she is redefining what strength means to her.

“I can go and be a competitor and be unapologetic. Be fierce. That’s huge for me.”

Back in the classroom, she has found arm wrestling and math really do go hand in hand.

“We train our minds to think, ‘I’m not good at this or I can’t do this.’ And so I try to ingrain in my students how critical work ethic is. Just trying to teach them that stick-to-it-iveness of you keep going after what you want, and if you work harder, you get better,'” LaFond said.

Her fellow teachers are also learning a thing or two when it comes to challenging her.

“I’ve beat a male coworker in the building who will remain nameless for his sake,” LaFond said.

The good sport he is — Nathan Lowe, an English teacher just down the hall — decided to come forward.

“The fact is, as soon as I lined up with our left arms, I was like, ‘I’m gonna lose!’” Lowe said.

For the record, though, Lowe said he has come away the champion at one point.

“I do want to say I beat her with my right arm!” he said.

All in good fun, the end result is inspiration, both for the school district and for LaFond’s students.

“It can be really inspiring. It shows determination,” LaFond said.

LaFond boils it all down to grit.

“You can work harder for longer. Even if someone else got you at the ready go, then you can win. So, it’s really just ‘Never give up’ for me,” LaFond said. “You don’t give up on your students. You don’t give up on your family. You don’t give up on your work and what you’re trying to purse.”

LaFond said she is also paving the way for her 5-year-old daughter, who wants to be just like mom, as she is taking up arm wrestling.

She said she would love to go back to the world championships, but doesn’t know if she’ll get there due to finances. In the meantime, she will continue training.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Utah ballots being counted. (KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Former Juab County clerk-auditor under investigation for election misconduct

The former Juab County clerk-auditor is being investigated by the state for potential election offenses.
14 hours ago
Police at the scene of shootout where suspect Anei Joker was killed and two officers were wounded i...
Pat Reavy

11 officers were justified in killing man during chaotic police shootout, DA says

An investigation has found that 11 police officers involved in a Taylorsville shootout with a wanted gang member in December 2021 were legally justified in killing him.
14 hours ago
(Cache County Sheriff's Office)...
Josh Ellis

Victim in Cache Co. house explosion identified as deputies release bodycam video

Deputies with the Cache County Sheriff's Office have identified the man who was killed in a house explosion and released body camera video from the rescue efforts.
14 hours ago
(Pixabay)...
Madison Swenson

Tips for driving safely after daylight saving time change

Daylight saving is Sunday, which means it's time to move our clocks forward an hour. The change may impact our traveling abilities, so here are some tips to keep you safe out on the roads, courtesy of Zero Fatalities.
14 hours ago
State legislature...
Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Lawmakers passed a record number of bills, spent less time than ever debating them

Utah passed a record 575 bills during the 2023 Legislature, but spent less time debating bills during floor time since, at least, 2009.
14 hours ago
Kyle Kossin works on a puzzle inside his home. (KSL TV)...
Peter Rosen

Competitive speed puzzling boosts adrenaline for participants

Most people find jigsaw puzzles a peaceful, relaxing activity, but speed puzzlers do not.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Utah math teacher blazing trail as world arm wrestling champion