LOCAL NEWS

Man dies after collapsing on Sand Mountain

Mar 10, 2023, 2:17 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm
emergency lights...
FILE (KSL TV)
(KSL TV)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 53-year-old man has died after collapsing on Sand Mountain Friday morning.

According to Dep. Jacob Paul with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the man was attending an event when he collapsed at approximately 11 a.m.

Bystanders administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived on scene. A Life Flight helicopter also responded, but despite everyone’s efforts, the man died.

An investigation is currently underway.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Local News

