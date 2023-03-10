LOCAL NEWS
Man dies after collapsing on Sand Mountain
Mar 10, 2023, 2:17 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm
(KSL TV)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A 53-year-old man has died after collapsing on Sand Mountain Friday morning.
According to Dep. Jacob Paul with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the man was attending an event when he collapsed at approximately 11 a.m.
Bystanders administered CPR until emergency personnel arrived on scene. A Life Flight helicopter also responded, but despite everyone’s efforts, the man died.
An investigation is currently underway.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Utah police release body camera footage from fatal Farmington shooting (pageviews: 15823)
- Couples out thousands after Utah-based national wedding business suddenly closes (pageviews: 8284)
- Utah man robbed bank of just $1, then waited to be arrested, police say (pageviews: 7735)
- Park City Mountain extends operations, plans to have longest season in 30 years (pageviews: 7149)
- Live (pageviews: 5893)
- Utah skier found dead in out-of-bounds area (pageviews: 4941)