CRIME

Man threatened people at gunpoint at 3 Salt Lake businesses, police say

Mar 10, 2023, 3:31 PM
Handcuffs in a jail cell FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)
(Ravell Call/Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested an armed man who they say went to three Salt Lake businesses and “committed multiple felonies in multiple locations” in a short amount of time.

Jose Vasquez-Chirinos, 53, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault, and criminal mischief.

Police say the spree of violent events began about 3:35 p.m. when Vasquez-Chirinos tried to enter a piercing parlor near 250 E. 300 South along with a woman he was with, but after banging on the door was told the store was closed for lunch. Vasquez-Chirinos responded by pushing and tackling a woman at the door, then entering the business and pulling out a gun and pointing it at other employees, according to a police booking affidavit.

Vasquez-Chirinos left that business and walked into a nearby bar, 160 E. 200 South, where he attempted to buy a drink.

“The bartender turned him down due to a broken ID. (Vasquez-Chirinos) then poured a beer over a laptop worth approximately $2,500, causing serious damage to the laptop. (He) pulled out a gun and pointed it at two people at the bar, then left the building,” the affidavit states.

Vasquez-Chirinos next went to a nearby gas station, 200 South State, and attempted to steal a beer, police said. The store clerk saw what was happening and called police.

“While still in the store, (Vasquez-Chirinos) noticed the clerk on the phone, pulled out a gun, cocked the gun, pointed it at the clerk, then exited the store,” the affidavit states.

Responding officers spotted Vasquez-Chirinos near the gas station and took him into custody.

“He showed no signs of ceasing this crime spree until he was arrested. Considering the details of this, (Vasquez-Chirinos) is a substantial danger to the community and should not be released as he is likely to continue committing violent felonies,” officers wrote in the arrest report.

The woman Vasquez-Chirino was with, 39-year-old Sophia Dewey, was arrested for investigation of interfering with an arrest, trespassing and failing to stop at the command of police.

