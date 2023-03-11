Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Tooele residents prepare for flooding ahead of snow melt

Mar 10, 2023, 9:18 PM | Updated: 10:15 pm
Ayanna Likens's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

TOOELE, Utah — After the record snowfall, and now rain in the forecast, many Tooele residents are filling up sandbags to prepare for any potential flooding.

“We are going to fill these sandbags up so we can protect our property this time,” Kathy Schultz said.
Schultz and her family are hoping to not have any flood damage to their home this year.
She said a few years ago, when there were flash floods, she wasn’t prepared so this time she is making sure she is.
“We were not aware of the flooding last time and I got about two inches of flooding in my garage with all my boxes being ruined,” Schultz said.
Tooele residents said they knew after the record-breaking snowfall, that flooding was to come.
“It usually is, it likes to come down our street and into our driveway,” James Reynolds said.
With standing water already happening in Tooele, Reynolds said that he is going to put out these sandbags immediately to avoid any flooding in his garage and basement.
“Really trying to keep that dry,” he said.
The city has four of these sandbag locations across Tooele, they said they wanted to ensure residents had easy access to sand to help protect their properties.
 
They just ask you to bring your own shovels, funnels, and vehicles to haul away your sandbags.
 
The four locations are:

– Dow James Park Parking Lot, 438 W 400 N

– Elton Park Parking Lot, 491 Birch St.
– Tooele County Location, 505 W 900 S
– Park and Ride Parking Lot, 2400 North SR-36

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

(Dave Sparks)...
Alex Cabrero

‘Diesel Brothers’ Dave Sparks helps stranded snow victims in California

One of the "Diesel Brothers" went to California to help residents dig out of the snow.
22 hours ago
Sand bags...
Jed Boal

What makes potential flooding in Utah this weekend different from normal runoff?

The flooding potential Friday evening is different than the flooding that Utah prepares for when the snow starts to melt in April and May. 
22 hours ago
...
Ladd Egan

Out-of-state skier dies in Thursday’s Summit County avalanche

Details emerge from the fatal avalanche that occurred Thursday, killing one and injuring another.
22 hours ago
Tree on fence...
Shelby Lofton

‘It was wild’: Dangerous winds rip up trees in northern Utah

SANDY, Utah —High winds blew across the northern part of Utah Thursday night into Friday morning knocking down trees and causing power outages. Some homeowners in Sandy woke up as early as 3 a.m. to the sound of gusting winds as high as 50 miles per hour. Massive trees were uprooted and fell on driveways, […]
22 hours ago
Provo Canyon was closed Friday, March 10, 2023 after an avalanche that covere the read. (UHP)...
Larry D. Curtis

UPDATE: Avalanche closes Provo Canyon, possibly for 24 hours or longer

The road through Provo Canyon is closed after an avalanche covered the highway Friday.
22 hours ago
Purgatory correctional facility sign in front of the building...
Eliza Pace

One dead at Purgatory correctional facility

A man is dead at Purgatory correctional facility.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Tooele residents prepare for flooding ahead of snow melt