Tooele residents prepare for flooding ahead of snow melt

TOOELE, Utah — After the record snowfall, and now rain in the forecast, many Tooele residents are filling up sandbags to prepare for any potential flooding.

“We are going to fill these sandbags up so we can protect our property this time,” Kathy Schultz said.

Schultz and her family are hoping to not have any flood damage to their home this year.

She said a few years ago, when there were flash floods, she wasn’t prepared so this time she is making sure she is.

“We were not aware of the flooding last time and I got about two inches of flooding in my garage with all my boxes being ruined,” Schultz said.

Tooele residents said they knew after the record-breaking snowfall, that flooding was to come.

“It usually is, it likes to come down our street and into our driveway,” James Reynolds said.

With standing water already happening in Tooele, Reynolds said that he is going to put out these sandbags immediately to avoid any flooding in his garage and basement.

“Really trying to keep that dry,” he said.

The city has four of these sandbag locations across Tooele, they said they wanted to ensure residents had easy access to sand to help protect their properties.

They just ask you to bring your own shovels, funnels, and vehicles to haul away your sandbags.

The four locations are:

– Dow James Park Parking Lot, 438 W 400 N – Elton Park Parking Lot, 491 Birch St. – Tooele County Location, 505 W 900 S – Park and Ride Parking Lot, 2400 North SR-36