Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

‘Diesel Brothers’ Dave Sparks helps stranded snow victims in California

Mar 10, 2023, 10:10 PM
(Dave Sparks)...
(Dave Sparks)
(Dave Sparks)
Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture BY
Alex Cabrero KSL TV

WOODS CROSS, Utah — At first, some might say he can be a little intimidating. The beard, the big toys, the larger-than-life personality.

But get to know Dave Sparks, and you’ll find out he is actually a big teddy bear.

And one who cares about helping others.“We love helping people. So, anytime something like this happens, I think, what if this was my family?” Sparks said.

When he saw what was happening in California from that massive snowstorm, Sparks felt those people who were trapped were like family.

“So much snow came down, it was blocking city roads. Nobody could do anything,” Sparks said. “First responders couldn’t get up there. Houses started catching on fire. The weight of the snow was so heavy that it started crushing gas meters.”

(Dave Sparks) (Dave Sparks) (Dave Sparks) (Dave Sparks) (Dave Sparks) (Dave Sparks) (Dave Sparks) (Dave Sparks)

Sparks is well known as one of the Diesel Brothers, a reality show based in Woods Cross that has an enormous following on TV and online.

Because of that, he has the tools and equipment, as well as friends who can get things done, and organized a mission this week to help. Hundreds of volunteers signed up when he put the call out for help.

They formed a convoy full of vehicles and left for California.

“I really can’t tell you the last time I saw a community in such apocalyptic conditions,” he said.

Sparks and his team plowed roads, transported food, medicine, and supplies using some of the specialty vehicles Sparks has.“We have the equipment that can push massive amounts of snow, go up and over tall snow banks, and through all kinds of terrain,” he said. “The county supervisor told me this is the first time in history that San Bernardino County has accepted help from a private organization in disaster relief.”

Sparks may be a big deal, but he feels like helping those who need it is even bigger.    “This is the kind of stuff that keeps me and my team grounded,” he said. “It really wasn’t an option for us to not go.”

Sparks, who is from Utah, says he and his team are prepared to go back if needed.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Sandbags...
Ayanna Likens

Tooele residents prepare for flooding ahead of snow melt

After the record snowfall, and now rain in the forecast, many Tooele residents are filling up sandbags to prepare for any potential flooding.
1 day ago
Sand bags...
Jed Boal

What makes potential flooding in Utah this weekend different from normal runoff?

The flooding potential Friday evening is different than the flooding that Utah prepares for when the snow starts to melt in April and May. 
1 day ago
...
Ladd Egan

Out-of-state skier dies in Thursday’s Summit County avalanche

Details emerge from the fatal avalanche that occurred Thursday, killing one and injuring another.
1 day ago
Tree on fence...
Shelby Lofton

‘It was wild’: Dangerous winds rip up trees in northern Utah

SANDY, Utah —High winds blew across the northern part of Utah Thursday night into Friday morning knocking down trees and causing power outages. Some homeowners in Sandy woke up as early as 3 a.m. to the sound of gusting winds as high as 50 miles per hour. Massive trees were uprooted and fell on driveways, […]
1 day ago
Provo Canyon was closed Friday, March 10, 2023 after an avalanche that covere the read. (UHP)...
Larry D. Curtis

UPDATE: Avalanche closes Provo Canyon, possibly for 24 hours or longer

The road through Provo Canyon is closed after an avalanche covered the highway Friday.
1 day ago
Purgatory correctional facility sign in front of the building...
Eliza Pace

One dead at Purgatory correctional facility

A man is dead at Purgatory correctional facility.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
‘Diesel Brothers’ Dave Sparks helps stranded snow victims in California