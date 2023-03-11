‘Diesel Brothers’ Dave Sparks helps stranded snow victims in California

WOODS CROSS, Utah — At first, some might say he can be a little intimidating. The beard, the big toys, the larger-than-life personality.

But get to know Dave Sparks, and you’ll find out he is actually a big teddy bear.

And one who cares about helping others.



“We love helping people. So, anytime something like this happens, I think, what if this was my family?” Sparks said.

When he saw what was happening in California from that massive snowstorm, Sparks felt those people who were trapped were like family.

“So much snow came down, it was blocking city roads. Nobody could do anything,” Sparks said. “First responders couldn’t get up there. Houses started catching on fire. The weight of the snow was so heavy that it started crushing gas meters.”

Sparks is well known as one of the Diesel Brothers, a reality show based in Woods Cross that has an enormous following on TV and online.

Because of that, he has the tools and equipment, as well as friends who can get things done, and organized a mission this week to help. Hundreds of volunteers signed up when he put the call out for help.

They formed a convoy full of vehicles and left for California.

“I really can’t tell you the last time I saw a community in such apocalyptic conditions,” he said.

Sparks and his team plowed roads, transported food, medicine, and supplies using some of the specialty vehicles Sparks has.



“We have the equipment that can push massive amounts of snow, go up and over tall snow banks, and through all kinds of terrain,” he said. “The county supervisor told me this is the first time in history that San Bernardino County has accepted help from a private organization in disaster relief.”

Sparks may be a big deal, but he feels like helping those who need it is even bigger.



“This is the kind of stuff that keeps me and my team grounded,” he said. “It really wasn’t an option for us to not go.”

Sparks, who is from Utah, says he and his team are prepared to go back if needed.

