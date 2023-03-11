Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Woman started Sandy apartment complex fire to go viral, charges say

Mar 11, 2023, 10:42 AM
A Sandy police car...
A Sandy woman, who investigators say may have mental health issues, was charged Friday with arson in connection with a fire at an apartment complex in Sandy that left six units uninhabitable. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)
(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)
KSL.com's Profile Picture BY
KSL.com

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy woman was charged Friday with starting a large apartment complex fire in Sandy in order to burn away “negative energy.” Prosecutors say she was also trying to go “viral.”

Crystal Nicole Moss, 37, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.

Moss is accused of intentionally starting a fire at a three-story apartment complex — the Liberty Heights Apartments complex, 8176 S. 1300 East, where she also lived — about 3 a.m. on Sunday

Damage from the fire left six units uninhabitable. Two Sandy police officers already in the area were able to wake up tenants and get them out of the burning building by banging on doors. Both officers were later be treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.

When Moss was arrested, a police booking affidavit stated that she claimed she “intentionally used a Bic lighter to ignite a tree of life” in her bedroom. But because it was hard to ignite, “she poured a bottle of alcohol on it to speed up the process. Crystal said the intent was to burn away the negative energy, sadness and pain in her life,” the affidavit states.

Charging documents filed on Friday further add that Moss told police she added rubbing alcohol and other materials to the fire because it “was not big enough,” and the reason she started it was “to get attention from everybody and to get the attention of a man.”

“Moss told officers she was trying to get rid of negative energy as well as trying to gain attention and go ‘viral.’ Moss was incoherent through much of her interview and her responses evidenced serious mental health issues,” the charging documents state.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A Pleasant Grove man was sentenced to a term of one to 15 years in prison after threatening to shoo...
Emily Ashcraft

Pleasant Grove man sent to prison for threatening to kill girlfriend

A Pleasant Grove man has been sent to prison after admitting he threatened to harm or kill his girlfriend — including handcuffing her and putting a gun to her head.
14 hours ago
(Dave Sparks)...
Alex Cabrero

‘Diesel Brothers’ Dave Sparks helps stranded snow victims in California

One of the "Diesel Brothers" went to California to help residents dig out of the snow.
2 days ago
Sandbags...
Ayanna Likens

Tooele residents prepare for flooding ahead of snow melt

After the record snowfall, and now rain in the forecast, many Tooele residents are filling up sandbags to prepare for any potential flooding.
2 days ago
Sand bags...
Jed Boal

What makes potential flooding in Utah this weekend different from normal runoff?

The flooding potential Friday evening is different than the flooding that Utah prepares for when the snow starts to melt in April and May. 
2 days ago
...
Ladd Egan

Out-of-state skier dies in Thursday’s Summit County avalanche

Details emerge from the fatal avalanche that occurred Thursday, killing one and injuring another.
2 days ago
Tree on fence...
Shelby Lofton

‘It was wild’: Dangerous winds rip up trees in northern Utah

SANDY, Utah —High winds blew across the northern part of Utah Thursday night into Friday morning knocking down trees and causing power outages. Some homeowners in Sandy woke up as early as 3 a.m. to the sound of gusting winds as high as 50 miles per hour. Massive trees were uprooted and fell on driveways, […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Woman started Sandy apartment complex fire to go viral, charges say