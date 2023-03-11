Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Sheriff: Minnesota man kills sex offender using antler

Mar 11, 2023, 1:46 PM
Cook County Sherriff truck...
A Minnesota man was charged Friday with fatally beating an elderly man previously convicted of child sexual assault, who he believed had stalked his young daughter in the past. (Cook County Sheriffs Office)
(Cook County Sheriffs Office)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man was charged Friday with fatally beating an elderly man previously convicted of child sexual assault, who he believed had stalked his young daughter in the past.

Levi Axtell, 27, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lawrence V. Scully, 77, who was beaten to death Wednesday at his home in Grand Marais.

A criminal complaint filed Friday said Axtell killed Scully with a shovel and a moose antler and then drove to the Cook County Sheriff’s office and confessed, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

At a video hearing on Friday, Axtell’s bail was set at $1 million.

Defense attorney Dennis Shaw noted during the hearing that Axtell had no serious criminal history until now and his longtime ties to Grand Marais made him a minimal flight risk.

Axtell remains jailed in Cook County. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.

In 2018, Axtell alleged that Scully was stalking his 22-month-old daughter and other children in his van, which he parked near her Grand Marais daycare.

Axtell sought an order of protection, which was granted but then dismissed within several weeks, according to court records.

In 1979, Scully was convicted in Kanabec County, Minnesota, of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl, according to Cook County Sheriff Pat Eliasen. He was released from prison in 1982.

On Wednesday, Axtell arrived at the sheriff’s office covered in blood and “put his hands on his head and said that he had murdered (Scully) with a shovel,” according to Friday’s criminal complaint.

Deputies found Scully in his home “obviously dead from the serious nature of his head wounds,” the charging document continued.

Axtell told law enforcement that he hit Scully 15 to 20 times with a shovel and then “finished him off” with a large moose antler.

He said he had known Scully for a long time “and believed him to have sexually offended against children in the past,” the complaint read. “(Axtell) said he had observed (Scully) parked in the vehicle at locations where children were present and believed he would reoffend.”

Eliasen said Friday there had been recent allegations against Scully, but an investigation “didn’t reveal anything. Most of the reports were regarding harassment.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Authorities cordon off the scene of a fatal shooting in Redmond, Washington, on Friday. A husband a...
Andy Rose and Raja Razek

A Seattle married couple was shot and killed at home by online stalker

A woman and her husband were shot and killed in their Redmond, Washington, home by an online stalker who authorities were attempting to serve with a protection order, police said.
20 hours ago
(From left to right) LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric Williams survived the kidnapping, while Shae...
Ray Sanchez

‘Y’all ain’t never been to Mexico.’ How a road trip over the border took a deadly turn

A Facebook live video indicates that the four kidnapped Americans visiting Mexico never visited the county before entering.
20 hours ago
People line up outside of the shuttered Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters on March 10 in Santa...
Ramishah Maruf and Allison Morrow

How does a bank collapse in 48 hours? A timeline of the SVB fall

Silicon Valley Bank, facing a sudden bank run and capital crisis, collapsed Friday morning and was taken over by federal regulators.
20 hours ago
In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Martiza Tr...
Polo Sandoval, Melissa Alonso, Emma Tucker and Andrew Millman

3 women missing after crossing Mexico border 2 weeks ago

Three women are believed to be missing in Mexico after they crossed the US border traveling from Texas to sell clothes at a flea market over two weeks ago, police say.
20 hours ago
Wesley Balentine jumped into action when he saw his neighbor’s house on fire. (WALA)...
Lacey Beasley

Alabama 9-year-old makes heroic 911 call to save woman from burning house

A 9-year-old made a heroic 911 call to save a woman from a burning house in Wilmer, Alabama.
20 hours ago
Students work on classroom tables....
Eddie Sun

Arizona launches hotline for public to report ‘inappropriate’ school lessons

Arizona's top education official launched a hotline this week for state residents to report K-12 class curriculum and lessons that they deem "inappropriate," the Arizona Department of Education said in a press release.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Sheriff: Minnesota man kills sex offender using antler