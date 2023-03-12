Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
ACCIDENTS & CRASHES

Police: Georgia man crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor

Mar 12, 2023, 2:44 PM
Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed around the nation in recent years. (Byrd Setta/Adobe Stoc...
Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed around the nation in recent years. (Byrd Setta/Adobe Stock)
(Byrd Setta/Adobe Stock)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — A man was crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor from vehicle at a Savannah, Georgia, car lot, police said.

Officers were called on March 7 after the man, Matthew Eric Smith, 32, was found dead under a car, the Chatham County Police Department said in a release.

“Evidence at the scene indicates that the man was killed while he was illegally removing a catalytic converter from the vehicle, and the vehicle fell on top of him,” the release read.

Catalytic converter theft has skyrocketed around the nation in recent years, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, surging more than 1,200% since 2019.

The converters, which reduce pollution and toxic gas from a vehicle’s emissions, are relatively easy to steal and contain valuable precious metals such as palladium, platinum and rhodium.

Last year, federal, state and local law enforcement carried out a “coordinated takedown” of a multimillion-dollar network of catalytic converter thieves, dealers and processors that led to 21 arrests in five states, the Justice Department said in a November release.

“Some of these precious metals are more valuable per ounce than gold and their value has been increasing in recent years,” the department said. “The black-market price for catalytic converters can be above $1,000 each, depending on the type of vehicle and what state it is from. They can be stolen in less than a minute.”

Last year, according to police, 39 catalytic convertors were stolen from vehicles in unincorporated Chatham County.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Accidents & Crashes

(GoFundMe)...
Emily Ashcraft

Judge sends Utahn to prison for DUI crash that killed mother, unborn baby in their front yard

A West Valley man was sentenced to prison Monday after pleading guilty to causing a crash that killed a pregnant woman while she was playing with her 2-year-old daughter in their front yard.
7 days ago
FILE: Sgt. Nick Napierski shows how to navigate snowy and icy Utah roads safely. (KSL TV)...
Matt Rascon

Nearly 100 crashes during Monday’s morning commute

Early snow made for a rough morning commute for drivers Monday with nearly 100 crashes.
7 days ago
Smoke and flames billow from a tanker after it exploded on March 4 on US Route 15 in Maryland, acco...
Emma Tucker, Jennifer Henderson and Melissa Alonso

Overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids explodes on highway in Maryland, killing 1 person

One person died after an overturned gas tanker carrying flammable liquids exploded on a highway in Frederick, Maryland on Saturday.
9 days ago
One of two cars involved in a crash sits upside down as Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Poli...
Michael Houck

Two injured in car explosion after police chase, crash

Two cars were involved in a car explosion at I-215 and 700 North after a police chase Friday afternoon.
9 days ago
This photo provided by The National Transportation Safety Board shows NTSB investigators on Sunday,...
Associated Press

Nevada crash is 3rd fatal one tied to air medical service

The company that owns the medical transport aircraft that crashed in northern Nevada last week has been tied to two other fatal crashes in the last four years.
9 days ago
The wife of Rolando Castellanos-Briseno, 52, is remembering her husband as a kind, funny, hardworki...
Ashley Moser

Wife remembers husband killed in roof-collapse as kind, hardworking

The wife of Rolando Castellanos-Briseno, 52, is remembering her husband as a kind, funny, hardworking man who loved to show his affection for her.
9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...
Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.
vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...
Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.
Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Police: Georgia man crushed to death while allegedly attempting to steal a catalytic convertor