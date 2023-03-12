Close
SEARCH & RESCUES

4 people fall through ice in Clearfield pond in 1 day, no injuries

Mar 12, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:19 pm
A warning sign on the Steed Pond information post. (North Davis Fire District)...
A warning sign on the Steed Pond information post. (North Davis Fire District)
(North Davis Fire District)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
CLEARFIELD, Utah — North Davis Fire District is warning people not to step on the ice at Steed Pond in Centerville

On Saturday afternoon, the fire department said one person fell into the pond and needed rescuing. Luckily, another bystander noticed the fall and saved the person out of the water before rescue crews arrived.

Fire crews decided to put up rescue signs near Steed Pond, and as they were doing so, two more people were on the ice.

“As they were coming off the ice and approaching the shore, they fell through the ice,” states the fire department’s Facebook post. “Thankfully, it was only knee-deep.”

All individuals involved in these incidents were unharmed.

“Please stay off the ice at this point. It’s too unpredictable, and it’s not worth the risk,” reads the post.

